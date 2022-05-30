The Way it Was: 1969 Memorial Day Parade

The Longfellow Junior High School band marched in the Memorial Day Parade on Friday, May 30, 1969. From 1868 to 1970, Memorial Day was always observed on May 30. The parade began at 9 a.m. and included the Central High School Color Guard and Band, Logan High School Rangerettes and Band, National Guardsmen, and Boy and Girl Scout Color Guards, among other groups. The groups mobilized from Cameron Park, marched east on King Street to West Avenue, north to La Crosse Street and east to Oak Grove Cemetery, where a program concluded the festivities.

The photo was taken by Walter Wiebke standing on the southeast corner of Fifth Avenue and King Street. The building in the foreground was the longtime Eagle’s Club that has since been transformed into La Crosse Polytechnic School. The building in the center back was the AFL-CIO Labor Temple. Built in 1890 with a significant remodel and exterior facelift in 1955, the building was torn down in 1981 to make way for a parking area for employees of La Crosse Telephone Corp. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136 or via email at archives@lacrosselibrary.org.