The Way It Was: Allis-Chalmers factory and 51 other buildings in the La Crosse area that no longer exist

Looking north on North Third Street from near Pine Street, circa 1940, this photos shows the main complex of the old Allis-Chalmers factory located on the west side of Third Street between Badger and La Crosse streets.

Allis-Chalmers, which made farm implements and was based in Milwaukee, began operations in La Crosse in October 1929 when it purchased the plant of the La Crosse Plow Co. In 1949, Allis-Chalmers reached its employment peak in La Crosse with 1,593 workers, but production and manpower decreased in the following years — to 375 workers in 1969.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

Partly due to outdated machinery, the La Crosse plant closed 50 years ago in December 1969 after 40 years of business in the city. The buildings shown here were razed in 1970, with the former factory site now occupied by parking lots north of the La Crosse Tribune building.

Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0