The Way It Was: Packet La Crosse in 1908
The steamboat La Crosse resting at the foot of State Street in 1908, four years before Riverside Park was created with dredge spoils. This packet carried passengers and freight between La Crosse and Wabasha, Minn., from 1907 to 1911. The boat left La Crosse on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays — making the 62-mile journey in 10 hours with stops along the way at other river towns such as Trempealeau, Winona and Alma — before returning from Wabasha in six hours on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. One way fare for the journey was $1 ($27 in today’s money), with an extra $1 covering meals and a berth if so desired. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF LA CROSSE PUBLIC LIBRARY ARCHIVES AND LA CROSSE COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY

