The Way it Was: Roosevelt School, circa 1931

In the 1920s, educational leaders of La Crosse made a commitment to modernize and expand the elementary education system in the city. From 1920 to 1923, four new elementary schools were built, including the Roosevelt School in 1923. It was designed by local architect Otto Merman and his one of few historic public buildings in La Crosse that was designed in a Mediterranean Revival style.

Join the La Crosse Public Library Archives Footsteps of La Crosse bike tour on May 24 to learn more about this and more buildings in North La Crosse. Visit lacrosselibrary.org/events to sign up today. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136 or via email at archives@lacrosselibrary.org.