The Way it Was: WKBH radio Kiddie Hour picnic, 1842

A happy bunch of children attend the annual WKBH radio Kiddie Hour picnic at Myrick Park 80 years ago in the summer of 1942.

A popular local variety show featuring performances by Coulee Region children, the Kiddie Hour was broadcast on radio from 1926 to 1955 and on WKBT-TV from 1955 into the 1960s. The young band members in the foreground with musical instruments sport bakers’ hats as Erickson Bakery sponsored the show. Art Hecht was the emcee for many years.

