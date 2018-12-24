Westby Area High School choirs put on a show at their “A Christmas Celebration” concert, Wednesday, Dec. 19.
The Concert Men’s Choir set the tone of fun and audience participation. They closed the trio of songs with “I Saw Momma Kissing Santa Claus” by Jimmy Boyd, but with a twist. Melodie Russell, a mother, was invited to come on stage and dance with Santa Claus.
The Cantante Girls’ Choir was up next and brought Santa back during their rendition of “Santa Baby” arranged by Mac Huff. The song opened with soloist Emily Volden. Santa danced with more than just one during the piece, at one point even putting his arm around and swaying with choir director Peter Engh.
The holiday theme continued during the Mixed Jazz Choir’s performance by opening with “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town” arranged by Johnson. Soloists Theresa Robinson and Kamryn Davey sang alternating lines to drive the song forward.
Concert Women’s Choir performed contrasting pieces, “The First Noel” arranged by Russell Robinson and “Jingle Bells” arranged by Snyder.
The evening was closed out with the Concert Choir incorporating instruments on the piece “Gaudete” by Mark Burrows. With encouragement by Engh, members of the audience joined the choir on stage during Hallelujah Chorus by G.F. Handel.
