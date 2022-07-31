Things that Matter: Hair wreaths were mementos of deceased love ones

Working with human hair to create bracelets, watch fobs and wall displays was a popular form of art practiced by women during the Victorian era. Strands of hair from individuals alive or deceased were carefully braided, knotted, and twisted around wires to help maintain the desired shape. Hair wreaths were always in a state of progress, with new additions added as people passed.

Hair wreaths and jewelry belong to a category of items called “memento mori,” a Latin phrase that means “remember you must die.” While today we might consider these objects morbid, in the Victorian era, they served as a memento of loved ones, especially when photographs were not as readily available as they are today.

Hairwork was so commonplace that ladies’ journals and magazines featured advertisements and instructions for working with hair. The New Monthly Magazine and Literary Journal Volume X, published in 1825, expressed the symbolism embodied in hairwork:

“Hair is at once the most delicate and lasting of our materials; and survives us, like love. It is so light, so gentle, so escaping from the idea of death, that with a lock of hair belonging to a child or friend, we may almost look up to heaven, and compare notes with angelic nature, may almost say, ‘I have a piece of thee here, not unworthy of thy being now.’”

LCHS collections are fortunate to be the home to two framed hair wreaths. One is over 150 years old and was made in 1867 by Mary LaFleur (later Mary Van Loon) in New Amsterdam, La Crosse County. The wreath follows the traditional shape of a “lucky horseshoe” design and is mounted to a black velvet backing in a wooden frame. We are not sure who the hair belonged to, but it probably includes hair from members of Mary’s family and close friends.

The second display is a brilliant gold-colored shadow box with a cream-colored fabric lining. Inside is a woman’s heeled shoe overflowing with a worked hair floral arrangement. The bouquet has varying shades of blonde and brown hair and small beads that enhance the center of the hair flowers. Sophia (Funk) Schaettle created this display in the 1890s and used hair from each of her eleven children, her husband, Dr. Romeo Schaettle, and even herself. Sophia and Romeo had at least a few children that passed away at a very young age. This piece of art would have been a means for Sophia to mourn and remember her family.

These framed hair wreaths can be seen in LCHS’s online collections database, along with other artifacts from the Coulee Region. Visit lchshistory.org to learn more.