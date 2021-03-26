Things that matter: Helen Hoeft, a Pioneer in Photo Finishing

Remember looking at all of those old black and white photos that were in Grandma’s photo album? You know, the pictures with a white border around them and maybe a fancy deckled edge?

Most families have some of these old photos stored away. They date from the 1920s through the 1970s, and were taken with an inexpensive camera that held a roll of film. When grandma finished the roll of film, she sent it out to be processed at a photo finishing plant.

La Crosse was fortunate enough to have a lot of photo processors in those days. Photographers from all over the Midwest mailed their rolls of film to one of the La Crosse firms. Within a week, they received an envelope like the one shown here and had their negatives and prints in hand.

This envelope, from the 1950s, was from Ray’s Photo Service, one of the most successful photo finishing companies in the city, and one of the first in the country.

Ray’s was the brainchild of Helen Mae Hoeft. She and Millard Reynolds began a portrait studio and photo finishing operation in La Crosse in 1920. When a competitor drastically cut prices four years later, Hoeft’s and Reynolds’ business seemed doomed for failure.