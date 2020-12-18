Things that Matter: Mauree Applegate Clack's Christmas Card

Miss Applegate did not let her troublesome first experience halt her teaching career. She went back to school and attended Platteville State Teachers College and the University of Wisconsin. She then went to Northwestern University in Illinois, where she earned both her bachelor's and master's degrees.

In the 1920s, she returned to teaching in rural schools in Wisconsin. In 1934, she was named the Rock County's superintendent of schools and then went on to be named the city supervisor of schools in Neenah.

Miss Applegate joined the La Crosse community in 1945 as part of the faculty at the La Crosse State Teachers College. In the 1950s, she created her "Let's Write" radio program on the Wisconsin School of the Air, where she reached over 60,000 Wisconsin school children. Her radio program lasted 12 years. Some La Crosse students might remember their teacher bringing out the radio and listening to her program.

In 1955, Miss Applegate married Willis Charles Clack. Unfortunately, Clack passed away four months later.

In addition to her radio program and teaching career at the State Teachers College, Mrs. Applegate Clack was known nationally as a lecturer and author of textbooks for college students. In 1966, she retired and was given the title Professor Emeritus of Elementary Education.