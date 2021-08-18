Things that matter: Otto Brietzke’s 66-year career rolling cigars

In his prime, Otto Brietzke used his hands to roll up to five hundred cigars in one day. By the time Otto was nearing eighty years old, his best output was down to three hundred cigars per day.

Brietzke spent his entire lifetime in the cigar business in La Crosse. Born in Germany in 1881, he immigrated to La Crosse with his parents in 1890. At age 15, he was employed by John Dengler Cigar Company to strip the stalks from tobacco leaves. He soon apprenticed for three years in the art of rolling cigars and earned seventy cents for every hundred he rolled. Brietzke continued in that career for sixty-six years, first working for Dengler and then forty years at the Pamperin Cigar Company.

This cigar box once held fifty La Prevalidad cigars that were hand rolled by Brietzke. La Prevalidad was a popular brand name made for many years by the Pamperin Company. Pamperin had been the city’s largest cigar maker for half a century, but they quit making cigars in 1945. Their national competitors had mechanized the manufacturing process to make a less expensive product, and the growing popularity cigarettes after World War II had greatly reduced the demand for cigars.