Things that matter: Otto Brietzke’s 66-year career rolling cigars

In his prime, Otto Brietzke used his hands to roll up to five hundred cigars in one day. By the time Otto was nearing eighty years old, his best output was down to three hundred cigars per day.
Brietzke spent his entire lifetime in the cigar business in La Crosse. Born in Germany in 1881, he immigrated to La Crosse with his parents in 1890. At age 15, he was employed by John Dengler Cigar Company to strip the stalks from tobacco leaves. He soon apprenticed for three years in the art of rolling cigars and earned seventy cents for every hundred he rolled. Brietzke continued in that career for sixty-six years, first working for Dengler and then forty years at the Pamperin Cigar Company.
This cigar box once held fifty La Prevalidad cigars that were hand rolled by Brietzke. La Prevalidad was a popular brand name made for many years by the Pamperin Company. Pamperin had been the city’s largest cigar maker for half a century, but they quit making cigars in 1945. Their national competitors had mechanized the manufacturing process to make a less expensive product, and the growing popularity cigarettes after World War II had greatly reduced the demand for cigars.
At the time, Brietzke was sixty-four years old, and he was not yet ready to retire. He decided to start his own cigar factory and obtained the rights for the La Prevalidad brand from Pamperin. His “factory” was actually a one-man operation on the second floor of his home at 607 North 16th Street in La Crosse, in the area called Goosetown.
Being the only employee of his business, he had to do all the preparatory and maintenance work as well as ordering the Havana and Connecticut tobaccos he used. After rolling the tobacco, he finished the job by wrapping each of his premium cigars in cellophane. He said his customers, mostly from Chicago, demanded that modern form of packaging to keep their cigars from drying and cracking, and it also protected their pockets.
Tobacco being a regulated product, Brietzke was required to register his small business with the federal government and post a sign on the door of his house reading, “Otto Brietzke Cigar Factory No. 70.” That number was stamped onto each box of cigars that Brietzke sold.
Otto made La Prevalidads by hand in his home for eighteen years. In 1962, at the age of 81, he decided to retire. At the time, he and his wife Sophia had lived in the house for 57 years. They raised four children there, losing a seven-year-old son in 1920. Otto passed away in 1970 and Sophia died in 1975.
