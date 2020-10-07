Things that Matter: The Invincibles of La Crosse

"Lincoln's re-election means four years more of war; four more years of draft; four years more of blood; three thousand millions more of debt; and taxes to eat up the produce of every farm and the rent of every house in the north.

McClellan's election means a peaceable settlement of our troubles, and a restoration of the Union upon honorable terms, without further effusion of blood or expenditure of money."

Since this election happened during the Civil War, only the states that had not seceded from the Union participated in the presidential election. Lincoln won 55% of the popular vote, and McClellan only 45%. Lincoln also received over 90% of the total electoral votes, 212 for Lincoln versus 21 for McClellan. The race results were a bit different in the city of La Crosse. 833 La Crosse residents voted in the presidential election of 1864. Of those 833, 439 were for Lincoln, and 394 were for McClellan.

After his loss, McLellan retreated to Europe. In 1868, he returned to the United States, and in the late 1870s, he served as the governor of New Jersey for one term.

This ribbon has been in the artifact collection of the La Crosse County Historical Society for over 80 years. Lifelong La Crosse resident Thaddeus Brindley donated it in 1942. As luck would have it, Thaddeus's brother, Benjamin Brindley, found this campaign ribbon in a secondhand store while living in San Francisco. This silk, cream-colored ribbon was on display in the store's window as part of a collection of political campaign ribbons and badges. Benjamin purchased the ribbon and sent it back home to his brother Thaddeus to donate to the La Crosse County Historical Society's artifact collection.

