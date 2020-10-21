Things that Matter: The story of 3 Leonas

This week’s Things that Matter is the story of three Leonas: Leona Linker of La Crosse, Leona Critcher of New York City, and “The Leona,” a turn-of-the-century, three-in-one undergarment that was manufactured in La Crosse.

In La Crosse, Leona Foerster opened her own dressmaking business. In the 1890s, she was hired by Gossard Corset Co. as a foreign buyer. She traveled throughout Europe for the company while still maintaining her business in La Crosse.

Eventually, she returned home to La Crosse, married Charles Linker, and opened the Leona Garment Co., where she manufactured “the Leona.” The Leona was a three-in-one undergarment known as a combination. It was known as a combination because it combined multiple layers of underwear into one piece.

In recent history, Leona Linker has been credited as the designer and patentee of the combination undergarment, but that is not the case. This mistake was understandable since the printed label inside the undergarment reads, “The Leona/THREE PIECE SUIT/PATENTED FEB. 7, 1905/LA CROSSE, WIS.”