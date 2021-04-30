Things That Matter: Walter Brown’s Sheet Music

This piece of 19th century sheet music was composed by Walter Brown, an early resident of La Crosse. The ornate cover of “I Love But Thee” mirrors the sentimental lyrics of Walter’s 1881 composition.

The piece is dedicated to Emma Abbott of the Grand English Opera Company. Abbott was an operatic soprano of the era, famed throughout Europe and the U.S. She and her husband Eugene Wetherall toured America from 1878 until Emma’s untimely death in 1891.

It is unknown if Emma Abbott performed Walter Brown’s song, or even heard of it. She often included popular music along with opera in her repertoire, which the public appreciated. Brown may have heard her sing in another city, or even in La Crosse where the Pomeroy Opera House had opened in 1878.

Walter Brown was one of La Crosse’s early settlers, arriving as a young man on the steamboat Nominee in 1851. He was born in Cuba and had trained in the hardware business in Connecticut. His future wife Abby Whitney came to La Crosse with her family from Massachusetts shortly afterward. Walter and Abby were part of La Crosse’s 1854 resident list, under “Single Men” and “Single Women.” They married in September 1855.