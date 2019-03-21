Three things to know about voting now that spring Election Day is right around the corner.
Election Day is April 2 and voters will weigh in on who they want to be on school boards, who they want to lead their communities, who should be the next justice of the Wisconsin Supreme Court, and several area school referendums.
Do you plan on voting early this year?
Absentee voters are people who mail in their votes and those who vote early.
People could start absentee-ballot voting March 18 in the clerk's office, locations differ according to the towns. The application deadline to receive an absentee ballot by mail is 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 28, 2019.
The Wisconsin Elections Commission keeps count of the number of absentee ballots sent and returned. As of Thursday, 1,769 have been sent out and 989 have returned.
It is unknown how many are early voters and how many have mailed their vote.
What’s this year’s countywide referendum vote about?
The exact question on the ballot is, “Should the Wisconsin Legislature create a nonpartisan procedure for the preparation of legislative and congressional district plans and maps?”
Can former felons who have fully completed their sentence vote?
Former felons have been permitted to vote in Wisconsin since 1848. Ex-felons need to register or re-register after completing their sentence, which includes any probation and extended supervision. The registration form does consist of a certification portion where the former felon certifies that he or she have completed their sentence or no longer under correctional supervision.
Voting while still under correctional supervision is a felony.
If someone is incarcerated while charged with a felony, he or she can still vote in the state of Wisconsin. Inmates charged with a felony need to send a copy of a valid photo ID along with their absentee ballot request.
Incarcerated felons who are only charged must use the address they lived at prior to being jailed. They can also use addresses of halfway houses and other facilities.
“If someone is on GPS pretrial for any charge they have availability to have an approved schedule so they can continue their work, minimal time to run basic errands, etc. If a defendant were on GPS and wanted to vote, we would add that to their pre-approved schedule and be able to verify their whereabouts match their schedule via GPS,” said Mandy Bisek, manager of Justice Support Services at La Crosse County.
People charged or convicted of a misdemeanor can vote.
