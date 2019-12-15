THINGS TO DO

Jan. 1: First day hike, Buckhorn State Park, 1-2:30 p.m. Meet at park shelter, hot drinks and treats available after hike. Sticker required for parked vehicles and can be purchased at park office.

Jan. 4: Candlelight ski, snowshoe and hike, Mirror Lake State Park, 6-8 p.m. Bonfires, hot chocolate, hot cider and sweet treats afterward. Sponsored by the Friends of Mirror Lake State Park.

Jan. 11: Candlelight ski, snowshoe and hike, Wildcat Mountain State Park, 5-8 p.m. Torch-lit trail winds through the old orchard on the ridge. Bonfires and refreshments afterward. Telescopes and astronomy information presented by the Astro Educators. All activities will start near the park maintenance shop. Sponsored by the Friends of Wildcat Mountain State Park.

Feb. 1: Candlelight ski, snowshoe and hike, Black River State Forest, 6-9 p.m. A 1.5-mile ski trail and a 1-mile snowshoe/hike trail will be lit with candle luminaries. Warm up around a large bonfire or in heated shelter. Hot chocolate and hot dogs available for purchase. Meet at the Smrekar shelter four miles east of Millston off Hwy. O. Event will be a hike/snowshoe if not enough snow for skiing.

