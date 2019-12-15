THINGS TO DO

Dec. 16: Tomah High School choir concert, 7 p.m., Tomah High School.
Dec. 17: Tomah Middle School choir/show choir winter concert, 7 p.m., Tomah High School.
Dec. 20: Bob Honel presents a Christmas music program at Kupper Ratsch Senior Center in Tomah, 10:15 a.m. Free admission, public welcome.
Dec. 20: 7 Rivers Skating Club presents “Rock Your Ugly Sweater Ice Skate Show,” 7 p.m., Sparta Ice Rink. Admission $2 adults, $1 ages 12 and under, free for children under 3. Military ID holders receive 50 percent discount per member of their party. In lieu of admission, wear an ugly sweater and get in free. Proceeds donated to local Christmas for Kids.
Dec. 21: Monroe-Jackson Dance Theatre presents Thumbelina. Shows at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Advance tickets available at Marilyn School of Dance, JJ’s Floral Shop and Timberwood Bank.
Dec. 27: Kupper Ratsch Senior Center in Tomah presents harpist Shari Sarazin, 10:15 a.m. Free admission, public welcome.
Dec. 28: Area Community Theatre presents Sudden Death at Thornbury Manor! Doors open for the murder mystery at Murray's on Main starting at 6 p.m. with the mystery, along with appetizers, at 7 p.m. Audience members will be asked to solve the crime. Tickets $20 and are available at the ACT box office, 907 Kilbourn Ave. in Tomah, by phone at 374-7469 and online at tickets.tomahact.com.
Jan. 1: First day hike, Buckhorn State Park, 1-2:30 p.m. Meet at park shelter, hot drinks and treats available after hike. Sticker required for parked vehicles and can be purchased at park office.
Jan. 4: Candlelight ski, snowshoe and hike, Mirror Lake State Park, 6-8 p.m. Bonfires, hot chocolate, hot cider and sweet treats afterward. Sponsored by the Friends of Mirror Lake State Park.
Jan. 11: Candlelight ski, snowshoe and hike, Wildcat Mountain State Park, 5-8 p.m. Torch-lit trail winds through the old orchard on the ridge. Bonfires and refreshments afterward. Telescopes and astronomy information presented by the Astro Educators. All activities will start near the park maintenance shop. Sponsored by the Friends of Wildcat Mountain State Park.
Feb. 1: Candlelight ski, snowshoe and hike, Black River State Forest, 6-9 p.m. A 1.5-mile ski trail and a 1-mile snowshoe/hike trail will be lit with candle luminaries. Warm up around a large bonfire or in heated shelter. Hot chocolate and hot dogs available for purchase. Meet at the Smrekar shelter four miles east of Millston off Hwy. O. Event will be a hike/snowshoe if not enough snow for skiing.