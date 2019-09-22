Sept. 23: Annual Camp Douglas Masons Hunters Night at New Lisbon Community Center. Doors open 5:30 p.m. Tickets $75 and include prime rib or ham dinner, participation in drawings and door prizes. Proceeds support Masonic Lodge’s charitable activities, including school grants and scholarships. For more information, call 608-343-0592.
Sept. 27: Melanie Frey and Linda Palmer present 30s/40s music program at Kupper Ratsch Senior Center, 10:15-11:15 a.m. Free admission.
Sept. 27-29: Warrens Cranberry Festival, Warrens. Cranberry bog tours, vendors, food, Sunday parade at 1 p.m.
Oct 4: Larry and Ann Scheckel will present a PowerPoint and discussion about their Murder in Wisconsin book at the New Lisbon Memorial Library at 6 p.m.. Public invited.
Oct. 5: Cranberry Harvest Day, Wetherby Cranberry Co., 3365 Auger Rod, Warrens, 9-11 a.m.. See harvest and wade in floating cranberries. Rain or shine, no reservation fee/
Oct. 13: Sparta Fall Fest. Farmer’s market, pie contest, pink poodle pet parade, Sparta Youth Hockey duck race, pioneer games, chili feast/beer tasting, scarecrow making contest, vendors and shopping. Sadie Hawkins Harvest dance at Orchard Park 5-7 p.m.
Oct 17: Larry and Ann Scheckel will present a PowerPoint and discussion about their Murder in Wisconsin book at the Trempealeau Historical Society in Galesville at 6:30 p.m. Public invited.
Oct. 19: Fall photo hike at Devil’s Lake State Park, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Informal hike starts at Steinke Basin with a chance to get out and take pictures of Devil’s Lake in fall. Participants urged to bring flashlight or headlamp.
Oct. 19: Universe in the Park at Wildcat Mountain State Park, 8-10 p.m., presented by University of Wisconsin-Madison astronomy department. Session begins with 20-minute talk and slide presentation, followed by telescope viewing.
Oct. 25: Tomah Chamber and Visitors Center hosts annual Trunk or Treat, 4-7 p.m., in Chamber parking lot, 310 N. Superior Ave. Event is free of charge, includes music, candy, games.
Oct. 26: Friends of Sandhill Cranes watch, 3-7 p.m., Sandhill Wildlife Area.
Oct. 31: Tomah area community Halloween festivities. Tomah Nursing & Rehabilitation open for trick or treat from 4-5 p.m., followed by community Halloween at Tomah Recreation Park from 4:30-6:30 p.m.; costume judging 5:15 p.m.
