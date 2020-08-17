THINGS TO DO

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

(Subject to change due to COVID-19 pandemic.)

Aug. 19: Sparta Concert in the Park featuring Dana Tock and SHOCK Pocket, 7 p.m. Evans Bosshard Park.

Aug. 20: Sundaes and a time for visiting, 2 p.m. at Kupper Ratsch Senior Center. Public welcome. Sponsored by Tomah Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

Aug. 21: Kupper Ratsch Senior Center in downtown Tomah presents Singin ‘n’ Swingin band, 10:15 a.m. Admission free, public welcome.

Aug. 26: Sparta Concert in the Park featuring Pat Watters Band, 7 p.m. Evans Bosshard Park.

Aug. 28: Kupper Ratsch Senior Center in downtown Tomah presents Roger Ellis and his “country and a little bit of everything” program, 10:15 a.m. Admission free, public welcome.

Sept. 12: Tomah VFW Chicken Q, 11 a.m. until food is gone. Meal is $10, order by calling 608-343-2464. Carry out only, pick up meals at 1618 S. Superior Ave. Delivery available for local orders of three orders or more.

