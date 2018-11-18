Nov. 23: Tomah Holiday Parade, 7 p.m. Route runs south along northbound lanes of Superior Avenue. Parade ends with appearance of Santa Claus.
Nov. 24: Chasing Daylight Animal Shelter’s Pins for Pets fund raiser at Strike Zone in Tomah. Shifts at 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Four-person teams, prizes awarded. Sign up by calling The Strike Zone 608-372-2118.
Nov. 26: Tenn Anime and Manga Club at Tomah Public Library, 5:15-6:15 p.m. Come to teen section of library to discuss favorite manga or anime. Paper and colored pencils will be available for teens who want to draw their favorite characters or create their own. Snacks provided.
Dec. 1: Santa Run/Walk, 8 a.m., 120 N. Water St., Black River Falls. Distances 5K, one mile, half-mile. Registration with t-shirt $30 ($20 for children) before Nov. 15. To register, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/WI/BlackRiverFalls/SantaRunWalk
Dec. 2: Maggie Mae Country Christmas, 3 p.m. at Crystal Grand Music Theatre, Wisconsin Dells. Tickets $19.95 and $29.95. To purchase tickets, visit https://www.crystalgrand.com.
Dec. 4: Tomah Public Library Christmas silent auction and fund raiser, 3-7 p.m., at library. Live entertainment and refreshments. Goal is to purchase projector and screen. Sponsored by Friends of the Library.
Dec. 4: Tomah Middle School band concert, 7 p.m., Tomah High School.
Dec. 5: Larry and Ann Scheckel will present a program titled “One-Room Schools and Busy Farms” at the Ridge History Park, Middle Ridge, 5 p.m.
Dec. 8: Tomah United Methodist Women’s annual cookie/candy walk at First United Methodist Church, 1105 Butts Ave., 9-11 a.m. Homemade Christmas cookies, candy and stollen. United Piecemakers will have a quilt display and sale. Public is welcome. For more information call 608-372-4543.
Dec 8: Larry and Ann Scheckel will be signing books at Barnes and Noble, Valley View Mall in La Crosse from 9 a.m. to noon for Ask A Science Teacher, I Always Wondered About That, I Wondered About That Too and Murder in Wisconsin: The Clara Olson Case.
Dec. 8: Journey to Bethlehem, 3:30-7:30 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 525 Superior Ave., Tomah. Public invited to hear the Christmas story, view parade of nativities, eat a soup supper and enter a drawing for a nativity scene.
Dec. 8: Holiday Train stops in Tomah, 5:30 p.m. at Amtrak station. Live music entertainment and collection for Tomah’s Neighbor for Neighbor Food Pantry.
Dec. 8: Tomah High School band concert, 7 p.m.
Dec. 10: Tomah High School choir winter concert, 7 p.m.
Dec. 11: Ann and Larry Scheckel will present a PowerPoint and discussion program at the Gays Mills Library at 6:30 p.m. about their new book Murder in Wisconsin: The Clara Olson Case.
Dec. 15: Ann and Larry Scheckel will hold a book signing and meet-and-greet at Johnson’s One-Stop Shopping Center in Seneca from 9 a.m. to noon.
Dec. 11: Tomah Middle School choir concert, 7 p.m., Tomah High School auditorium.
Dec. 15: One Acchord Performance Co. presents Welcome Home for Christmas at Tomah High School auditorium. Shows are 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Advance tickets are $12 and go on sale Nov. 1. Tickets $15 after Dec. 1.
Dec. 22: Jackson County winters farmers market, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Lunda Community Center fieldhouse.
Dec. 29: Winter Star Party, Devil’s Lake State Park, 7-9 p.m. Drop-in program allows visitors to check the winter night sky through a telescope.
Dec. 31: Ho-Chunk Nation New Year's Eve sobriety pow-wow, 5 p.m., Ho-Chunk Nation District 1 Community Center, 7261 Warrior Ave., Black River Falls. Food, door prizes, dance, speakers, countdown at midnight. Open to the public. Call 715-284-4915, ext. 1253, for more information.
Jan. 1: First Day Hike, Devil’s Lake State Park, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Snowshoes available for loan. Meet at Steinke Basin, Hwy. DL.
Jan. 10: Second annual Lake Decorah Ice Fishing Tournament. Registration 6-11 a.m., fish registration until 2 p.m. at Riverside Park next to city boat launch, beer tent and food garden open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fish caught from New Lisbon dam to Mauston dam can be entered. Entry fee $20. Funds raised support lake restoration efforts.
Jan. 19: Tomah Show Choir spaghetti dinner. Dinner starts 5:30 p.m. followed by show at 7 p.m.
Feb. 14-17, 21-24: Tomah Area Community Theatre presents The Tin Woman. Evening performances begin at 7 p.m., Sunday matinees 1 p.m.
