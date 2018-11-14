Nov. 15-18: Area Community Theatre presents The Taffetas. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday shows begin at 7 p.m.; Sunday matinees at 1 p.m. Production features Chris Pokela, Tina Thompson, Amanda Konsitze, and Melissa Kaye singing music of the 1950s. Tickets are on sale at 608-374-7469, tickets.tomahact.com and weekdays from 2-5 p.m. at ACT box office, 907 Kilbourn Ave., Tomah.
Nov. 16: Tomah Area Cancer Support homemade pie sale at Farmers & Merchants Bank (downtown branch). Sale starts at 8:30 a.m. and continues until all pies are sold. All proceeds go to TACS.
Nov. 17: Holiday craft and arts fair, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tomah Recreation Park, organized by Kupper Ratsch Senior Center. Lunch served on site. Booths $35 with proceeds supporting activities of Senior Center. To reserve a booth, call 608-374-7476.
Nov. 17: Tomah United Methodist Women’s craft sale at First United Methodist Church, 1105 Butts Ave., Tomah, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Homemade gift-giving items and ideas. Soup lunch by Noah’s Ark for $6 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and quilt display and sale by United Piecemakers. Public is welcome. To rent booth space, call 608-372-5121.
Nov. 17: American Legion Auxiliary craft and bake sale, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Tomah American Legion hall, 800 Wisconsin Ave. Euchre at noon, lunch available. Proceeds go toward veterans support, community support and scholarships.
Nov. 17: Vendor and Craft Fair at Area Community Theatre, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.. Tables are available at $30 each; contact Colleen at 608-374-7469.
Nov. 22: Festival Foods 11th annual Turkey Trot. Race begins 8 a.m.. Onalaska Omni Center. Five-mile run, two-mile fun run, two-mile walk, dog jog. To register, vist festivalfoodsturkeytrot.com/race-locations.php.
Nov. 23: Tomah Holiday Parade, 7 p.m. Route runs south along northbound lanes of Superior Avenue. Parade ends with appearance of Santa Claus.
Nov. 24: Chasing Daylight Animal Shelter’s Pins for Pets fund raiser at Strike Zone in Tomah. Shifts at 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Four-person teams, prizes awarded. Sign up by calling The Strike Zone 608-372-2118.
Nov. 26: Tenn Anime and Manga Club at Tomah Public Library, 5:15-6:15 p.m. Come to teen section of library to discuss favorite manga or anime. Paper and colored pencils will be available for teens who want to draw their favorite characters to create their own. Snacks provided.
Dec. 1: Santa Run/Walk, 8 a.m., 120 N. Water St., Black River Falls. Distances 5K, one mile, half-mile. Registration with t-shirt $30 ($20 for children) before Nov. 15. To register, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/WI/BlackRiverFalls/SantaRunWalk
Dec. 2: Maggie Mae Country Christmas, 3 p.m. at Crystal Grand Music Theatre, Wisconsin Dells. Tickets $19.95 and $29.95. To purchase tickets, visit https://www.crystalgrand.com.
Dec. 4: Tomah Public Library Christmas silent auction and fund raiser, 3-7 p.m., at library. Live entertainment and refreshments. Goal is to purchase projector and screen. Sponsored by Friends of the Library.
Dec. 4: Tomah Middle School band concert, 7 p.m., Tomah High School.
Dec. 8: Tomah United Methodist Women’s annual cookie/candy walk at First United Methodist Church, 1105 Butts Ave., 9-11 a.m. Homemade Christmas cookies, candy and stollen. United Piecemakers will have a quilt display and sale. Public is welcome. For more information call 608-372-4543.
Dec. 8: Tomah High School band concert, 7 p.m.
Dec. 10: Tomah High School choir winter concert, 7 p.m.
Dec. 11: Tomah Middle School choir concert, 7 p.m., Tomah High School auditorium.
Dec. 15: One Acchord Performance Co. presents Welcome Home for Christmas at Tomah High School auditorium. Shows are 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Advance tickets are $12 and go on sale Nov. 1. Tickets $15 after Dec. 1.
Dec. 29: Winter Star Party, Devil’s Lake State Park, 7-9 p.m. Drop-in program allows visitors to check the winter night sky through a telescope.
Jan. 1: First Day Hike, Devil’s Lake State Park, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Snowshoes available for loan. Meet at Steinke Basin, Hwy. DL.
Feb. 14-17, 21-24: Tomah Area Community Theatre presents The Tin Woman. Evening performances begin at 7 p.m., Sunday matinees 1 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.