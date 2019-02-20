Feb. 21-24: Tomah Area Community Theatre presents The Tin Woman. Evening performances begin at 7 p.m., Sunday matinees 1 p.m.
Feb. 22: Make-n-take painting class at Tomah’s Kupper Ratsch Senior Center, 4:30-7:30 p.m. Classes limited to 10 people and students 15 and older. Instructor is local artist Linda Hale. Cost is $45. To register, email pjbuchda@tomahonline.com or call 608-374-7476.
Feb. 24: Twelfth annual Special Olympics basketball contest at Tomah High School. Games are noon vs. Brookwood Red, 1 p.m. vs. Brookwood Black. Also featuring appearance by Milwaukee Bucks Rim Rockers, along with THS dance team and pep band. Admission is free, concessions sold by Tomah Sports Booster Club.
Feb. 28: Tomah Public Library movie night for adults presents Bohemian Rhapsody, 5:30 p.m. No admission charge, free popcorn.
March 2: Father/daughter dance, 6-9 p.m., Tomah Middle School, sponsored by Tomah Haiti Mission Team. Cost is $10 and includes father and daughter. Music by KC Entertainment DJ’s Tickets are sold at the door. Light refreshments included. For more information, call 608-343-7039.
March 2: Marilyn School of Dance Showcase Performance, 6:30 p.m., Tomah High School. Show includes senior solo and Dance Star Showcase for Charity.
March 2: Songs of Ireland: A Celtic Celebration, 7:30 p.m., Al Ringling Theater, Baraboo. Songs of Ireland presented by eight vocalists, three traditional Irish instrumentalists and one pianist. Tickets $25, can be purchased at alringling.org/events.
March 5: Band ‘O Rama, 6:30 p.m., Tomah High School gymnasium.
March 5: Monroe, Juneau, Jackson Genealogy Workshop meeting at the Tomah Area Museum, 1112 So. Superior Ave., Tomah Doors open at 6:30 p.m., meeting starts at 7:00 p.m. The public is invited. Anyone with questions can call 608-372-3635 or 608-632-2304.
March 7: “DNA and Genealogy: The Basics,” a public history presentation 7 p.m. Monroe County Local History Room, 200 Main St., Sparta. Genealogist Hannah Scholze will explain how to better understand and apply the results of DNA tests. Admission donation of $1 appreciated. For more information, visitFacebook.com/mclhr
March 8-10: Smile the Musical presented at Lunda Theatre in Black River Falls. Evening showtimes 7 p.m., Sunday matinee 2 p.m.
March 11: Tomah High School/Tomah Middle School choir concert, high school auditorium, 7 p.m..
March 12: Lemonweir Elementary School 3-5 music concert, 6:30 p.m., Tomah High School auditorium.
March 15-17: Tenth annual Wisconsin Sport Show, Chippewa Valley Expo Center, Eau Claire. Event hours are Friday 3-8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Advance tickets $7 ($9 at door) and good for all weekend. Tickets available at wissportshow.com.
March 22: Make-n-take painting class at Tomah’s Kupper Ratsch Senior Center, 4:30-7:30 p.m. Classes limited to 10 people and students 15 and older. Instructor is local artist Linda Hale. Cost is $45. To register, email pjbuchda@tomahonline.com or call 608-374-7476.
March 28-31, April 4-7: Area Community Theatre presents Trouble at the Tropicabana, 6 p.m., at ACT theater, 907 Kilbourn Ave., Tomah. Evening showtimes 7 p.m., Sunday matinees 1 p.m.
March 29: Tomah High School language department presents “Spaasabend,” 7 p.m., Tomah High School auditorium.
April 6: Trail Cruisers Snowmobile Club Toy Show and Auction, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tomah Recreation Park. Consignment auction 4:30 p.m. Admission $3 adults, $1 ages 13-17, 12 and under free. Lunch available and door prizes.
April 13: Tomah Lioness Club Breakfast with the Easter Bunny, 8-11 a.m., Knights of Columbus hall, 202 E. Juneau St. Breakfast includes pancakes, sausage, fruit, juice, milk and coffee. Adults ages 17 and up $5, children 2-16 $3, under 2 free.
April 26: Make-n-take painting class at Tomah’s Kupper Ratsch Senior Center, 4:30-7:30 p.m. Classes limited to 10 people and students 15 and older. Instructor is local artist Linda Hale. Cost is $45. To register, email pjbuchda@tomahonline.com or call 608-374-7476.
May 3: Tomah citywide rummage sale. City residents hold rummage sales at their homes. Some area businesses also participate in the sales. For a list of sales pick up the Foxxy Shopper the week of the sale.
May 18: Full-moon bike ride, 7 p.m. Guided bike ride begins at Sparta Chamber of Commerce office, 111 Milwaukee St., Sparta. Bring bike light and helmet.
June 8-9: Twenty-second annual Sparta Butterfest Quilt Show, Sparta Barney Center, 1000 E. Montgomery St. Admission is free, includes quilting demonstrations. To enter a quilt, call Sherry at 608-269-4826.
June 17: Full-moon bike ride, 7 p.m. Guided bike ride begins at Sparta Chamber of Commerce office, 111 Milwaukee St., Sparta. Bring bike light and helmet.
June 20-22: Budweiser Dairyland Super National Truck and Tractor Pull, Tomah Recreation Park. Shows 7 p.m. Thursday, noon and 7 p.m. Friday, noon and 7 p.m. Saturday.
