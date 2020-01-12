This week's live music picks: Pert Near Sandstone, Humbird

In the depths of a Midwest winter, a little live music can go a long way toward lifting spirits. Luckily, the Coulee Region is rarely short on shows — and this week, two visiting bands are giving two performances each, giving area residents double the opportunity to check them out.
Pert Near Sandstone
This Twin Cities-based bluegrass band that in 2015 cofounded Eau Claire’s Blue Ox Music Festival are at the heart of the Midwest folk and traditional music scene. The unmistakable sounds of banjo, mandolin and fiddle drive Pert Near Sandstone’s high-energy sound, and while the group’s name is somewhat incomprehensible, its music is a rollicking good time.
Hear Pert Near Sandstone at:
- 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Ed’s No-Name Bar, 252 E. Third St. in Winona. Jaybone Bell opens. Tickets are $7 in advance and $10 at the door, and can be purchased at pertnear.brownpapertickets.com.
- 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at Leo and Leona’s, W1436 Hwy. 33, Bangor. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at bpt.me/4477023.
Humbird
The indie-folk band has experience drawing crowds in the Coulee Region, with performances in recent years at the Mid West Music Fest and Boats and Bluegrass. Frontwoman Siri Undlin has earned a reputation as one of the Twin Cities’ best young singer/songwriters, drawing on influences of folk music and mythology. Her vocals evoke the icy chill of the Midwest winter — in the very best way.
Hear Humbird at:
- 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at the Root Note, 115 S. Fourth St. in La Crosse. With Minneapolis-based band Tabah. Free admission.
- 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Ed’s No-Name Bar, 252 E. Third St. in Winona. Featuring Mike Munson, Nikola Hamilton and Charlie Burket. Tickets are $7 in advance and $10 at the door. To purchase, go to www.humbirdmusic.com/tour.