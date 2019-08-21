Thomas A. Baker Jr., 22, La Crosse, was charged Aug. 21 with strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor intimidation of a victim, misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct, all with a domestic-abuse enhancer. Baker took a woman’s phone Aug. 5 and then when she managed to get it away from him and threatened to call police, he pinned her against the wall by her neck, according to the complaint. He also threw her to the ground and dragged her by the hair.
