Thomas Chadwell, 52, of La Crosse, was charged April 24 with possession of narcotic drugs, possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor bail jumping. Police responded to a noise complaint on South Seventh Street because Chadwell was yelling, according to police. Authorities discovered a total of 3.2 grams of drugs in the apartment Chadwell was in, according to the complaint.
Thomas Chadwell
