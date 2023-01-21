 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thomas Hagg: Thanks to workers clearing the roads

A letter of thanks to the La Crosse City and the La Crosse County workers who clear the roads of snow and ice. You are all doing a fine job.

Thomas Hagg

La Crosse

