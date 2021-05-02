Thor is an very sweet and gentle senior boy looking for a wonderful loving retirement home. We don't have a... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Thor is an very sweet and gentle senior boy looking for a wonderful loving retirement home. We don't have a... View on PetFinder
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A local priest whose public condemnation of Democrats as “Godless hypocrites” sparked both outcry and defense last fall has now drawn new atte…
A 37-year-old La Crosse woman is being held in the La Crosse County Jail after allegedly conducting a drug deal with her 1-year-old child present.
The Holmen School Board was given an earful about its mask wearing and quarantine policy at its Monday meeting. A number of parents objected t…
Longtime Democratic U.S. Rep. Ron Kind of La Crosse is facing questions about a massage business he rents office space to, which has been reportedly linked to ads on websites known for promoting illegal sex work.
A 38-year-old Holmen man has been charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court for dealing methamphetamine.
In response to “disturbing reports” about COVID-19 misinformation from the La Crosse Tribune and the Associated Press, the grassroots Christia…
Two league sources told the State Journal Thursday afternoon that Aaron Rodgers’ unhappiness has been festering for a while, despite Rodgers putting together his third MVP season last year in response to the team’s first-round selection of Utah State quarterback Jordan Love.
Police are investigating the discovery of human remains Sunday morning in Onalaska.
A 26-year-old La Crosse woman was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court for being part of an April 25 armed robbery.
A La Crosse woman was one of three individuals arrested following an April 23 vehicle stop and drug interdiction.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.