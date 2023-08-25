Thirty years is a long time.

But in some ways, it seems like just yesterday for members of the 1993 Thorp football team. That year the Cardinals broke new ground in program history, winning the team’s first and to date only state championship.

Members of the team will be honored on Friday when the Cardinals open the season against Prairie Farm, recognized for the toughness and togetherness that brought a gold ball to town.

1992 sets a tone

When looking at Thorp’s championship push in 1993, it’s important to begin a year earlier.

That’s where quarterback Shannon Broda said the team started to think it had something special. The Cardinals entered the final week of the regular season in striking distance of the program’s second-ever playoff berth. All Thorp needed to do was defeated unbeaten Small Cloverbelt leader Owen-Withee in the regular season finale. Thorp moved the ball with 389 total yards but struggled to contain the Blackhawks’ power run game in a 47-26 defeat.

The loss provided the spark necessary for everyone on the team to put in extra offseason work in the weight room and at camps to enter 1993 ready to take the team to the playoffs — a place the program had only been one time prior in 1981.

“I think everybody did a little bit extra (in the offseason) that year and it ended up paying off when the season started,” Broda said.

No small challenge

The era was a banner time for the now defunct Small Cloverbelt Conference as the league was in the midst of a dominant stretch of football.

From 1986 to 1996, nine teams from the conference advanced to state championship games and brought home seven championships between Thorp, Owen-Withee, Fall Creek, Greenwood, Gilman and Augusta. Dean Lew was a junior lineman for the Cardinals in 1993 and grew up watching his older brothers battle for victories in the challenging league.

“Any team that made it out of the conference pretty much went to state and won state,” Lew said. “That’s the way it was back then and it was a great way to get yourself prepared and ready to play in the playoffs.”

That was the case in 1993 as the Cardinals and Crickets brought home gold balls after battling for the Small Cloverbelt title. Fall Creek dealt Thorp its lone loss, a 21-0 shutout in the sixth week of the season. The Cardinals bounced back to win the final three games of regular season, capping the league year with a 25-0 shutout over defending Division 6 state champion Owen-Withee.

Playoff push

Qualifying for the playoffs was tougher in 1993 than it is today. Only 16 teams apiece in six divisions made it, so some teams will winning records could be left out in the cold as the Cardinals were after a 6-3, 4-3 record in 1992.

Thorp opened the Division 6 playoffs with a 26-0 shutout over Wild Rose, a team like the Cardinals that entered the postseason with only one loss. The Wildcats’ wishbone offense was limited to 93 total yards by a battle-tested defense that would allow just one total touchdown in the playoffs.

The second round had a similar result as the Cardinals routed Iola-Scandinavia 40-0. Jason Moe ran for three touchdowns and Jeremy Staniec started the scoring with a 10-yard run and recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff and returned it 20 yards for another score. Defensively the Cardinals held the Thunderbirds to 30 total yards and just one first down.

The win advanced the Cardinals one game from state, with a semifinal matchup against Lake Holcombe awaiting at Chapman Park in Stanley. Thorp piled up 350 yards of total offense in a 29-0 shutout win. Running backs Moe and Jason Boyarski each went over the 100-yard mark in the win. A senior running back and linebacker on the team, Boyarski remembers the win fondly not just for his big game — but also for the snowstorm that turned the field into a winter wonderland.

“I still remember it like yesterday,” Boyarski said. “They were shoveling off the lines the whole game.”

Defensively the Cardinals held a tough Chieftains run game to 49 yards on 21 attempts. During the run Thorp coach Earl Larson credited assistants Jeff Geissler, Kent Weiler and John Quinell for the team’s stout 4-4 defense and the players agreed.

“The whole thing when we went to that state final game was that we had so much success with our defense throughout the playoffs and all we heard throughout the whole run was all these great offenses that we were facing and our coaching staff just did a phenomenal job putting a gameplan together on defense,” Broda said.

The big stage

The win over Lake Holcombe sent the town of Thorp into a celebratory frenzy. The players were proud of what they accomplished on the field, but just as proud of giving the town something to celebrate.

“It was amazing how the whole town came together,” Boyarski said. “We were all like a big group of brothers.”

Thorp had a date with one more powerhouse in the form of unbeaten Cassville. But once again Thorp was ready, jumping out to a 15-0 lead by halftime on the strength of a scoring run from Moe and pass from Broda to Moe. After Cassville scored the first touchdown against Thorp in the playoffs, Thorp put the game out of reach with two touchdowns in the fourth. First Boyarski plunged in from one yard out to reestablish a two-score lead before Lew recovered a Boyarski fumble in the end zone with less than two minutes left to ice the title in a 29-6 victory.

Broda threw for 145 yards on 9 of 11 passes — a yardage mark which at the time was a Division 6 record — while the defense limited Cassville to 31 rushing yards overall.

“It was just a special group of guys I would say,” Lew said of the team. “It was a tight-knit group, we worked hard and trusted each other out on the field.”

Future success

The team’s eight seniors were able to graduate as champions while strong junior, sophomore and freshman classes returned a year later to help the Cardinals get back to the Division 6 state championship game where they fell to Hilbert 34-6.

“I think showing we had back-to-back success in the playoffs is what made that group a little extra special,” Broda said. “We had some exceptional sophomores that year that contributed to our state run and they ended up having a very good year the following year.”

The success continued on in future years. The program advanced to the quarterfinals of the 1996, 1997 and 1998 and was a game away from state in 2002.

“We were a really tight team,” Boyarski said. “Just a tight family that believed in each other, hung out together. We just had a lot of fun.”

Fast forward to today and this year’s version of the Cardinals come into the season with plenty of buzz. Thorp went 7-1 last year in its second season of 8-man football but was ineligible for the playoffs. The team returns several key players from a season ago and is eligible this year. Thorp was ranked second in the state in the inaugural WisSports.net 8-Man State Coaches Poll of the season.

Today’s Cardinals will get the chance to see and meet players from the pinnacle of the program on Friday night and those players are equally looking forward to the chance to return home and see familiar faces.

“We still run into each other,” Boyarski said. “We still laugh and joke about the game or a play here or there that sticks out in our mind. There’s so many plays that got us there and nobody looked at each other as being the superstar or anything like that.

“We just played the ball game and had fun.”

Week 2 Schedule • Chi-Hi at D.C. Everest (Thur.) • Greenwood at McDonell • Bloomer at Eau Claire Regis (Sat.) • Cadott at Pittsville • Marathon at Stanley-Boyd • New Auburn at Owen-Withee • Athens at Cornell • Lake Holcombe at Gilman • Prairie Farm at Thorp

