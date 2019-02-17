Three-game losing streaks are tough, and they're even tougher when they happen within a 48-hour period.
The Tomah High School boys basketball team found itself stuck in an unfortunate spiral after losing three games in three days to La Crosse Aquinas, La Crosse Central and Onaalska Luther.
Tomah's record fell to 6-14 overall and 2-9 in the Mississippi Valley Conference.
The Timberwolves led 11-9 at Aquinas before the Blugolds ended the half with a 21-5 run. Freshman Dustin Derousseau led the Tomah offense with 16 points, while Tyler Torkeson was Tomah's top rebounder with 10.
Central used a 25-0 run in the first half to bury the Timberwolves in their own gym. Derousseau again led the Timberwolves with 10 points, while Mason Gerke and Jalen Figgins were Tomah's leading rebounders with four each. Figgins also had two steals.
Tomah shot just 23 percent from the field and was outrebounded 48-25.
The Timberwolves had a chance to defeat Luther at home in a nonconference contest after Derousseau buried a 3-pointer to give Tomah a 50-45 lead with 4:38 left. However, Luther responded with a 9-1 run over the next three minutes.
Tomah's Charlie Ella tied the game at 54-54 on a 3-pointer with 1:27 left, but Luther regained the lead on a Bennett Loersch bucket with 1:03 remaining.
The Timberwolves had empty possessions on their next two trips, and Luther clinched the contest by making six straight foul shots.
Derousseau led the Tomah offense with 10 points.
The Timberwolves wrap up the regular season at home Thursday, Feb. 21 against La Crosse Logan. The varsity and varsity reserve contests begin at 5:45 p.m., followed by the varsity at 7:15 p.m.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
LA CROSSE AQUINAS 72 TOMAH 58
Tomah - Gnewikow 5, Lindauer 15, Torkelson 8, Derousseau 16, M. Gerke 2, Nick 8, Figgins 2, Ella 2.
La Crosse Aquinas - Merfield 25, Wetzel 6, Miskowski 3, Jo. Salvodelli 9, Skemp 13, Ja. Salvodelli 8, Lee 8.
Three-point goals - Lindauer 2, Torkelson, Derousseau 3, Nick, Merfield, Miskowski, Skemp 2.
Aquinas;30;42−72
Tomah;15;43−58
LA CROSSE CENTRAL 80 TOMAH 35
La Crosse Central - Hayden 6, D. Davis 5, Servais 8, Jo. Davis 13, Austin 2, Ingram 2, Fielding 3, Maswice 6, Driver 2, Thompson 9, Parcher 4, Jo. Davis 15, Fife 1, Pretasky 2, Phillips 2.
Tomah - Gnewikow 4, Lindauer 7, Derousseau 10, M. Gerke 5, J. Gerke 3, Figgins 2, Ella 4.
Three-point goals - Servais 2, Fielding, Thompson, Jo. Davis 5, Derousseau 2, M. Gerke, Ella.
Central;58;22−80
Tomah;11;26−35
ONALASKA LUTHER 62 TOMAH 57
Onalaska Luther - Byus 20, McNamara 13, Stadler 7, Biedenbender 3, I. Loersch 4, B. Loersch 15.
Tomah - Gnewikow 8, Lindauer 8, Torkelson 5, Derousseau 10, M. Gerke 6, Nick 7, Figgins 4, Ella 9.
Three-point goals - Byus 3, McNamara, Biedenbender, Gnewikow, Lindauer 2, Torkelson, Derousseau 3, Ella 3.
Luther;30;32−62
Tomah;26;31−57
