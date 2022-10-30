Three things that stood out in Wisconsin’s exhibition win over UW-Eau Claire

University of Wisconsin men's basketball forward Tyler Wahl laughed off a question about the team’s 3-point shooting against UW Eau-Claire on Sunday at the Kohl Center.

The men’s hockey team played at the arena the previous night, meaning the gym may have been colder than normal. Wahl joked that might have been why shots weren’t falling.

Post player Steven Crowl said the Badgers haven’t done a lot of practicing up and down the court. He thinks that may have contributed to their 5-for-20 accuracy from distance.

Almost nothing came easy for the Badgers in what should’ve been a simple exhibition against a Division III team. UW still won 76-45, but the game felt closer than the score indicated.

“We've got to continue to get (in shape),” UW coach Greg Gard said. “Conditioning will continue to improve as we go deeper into the season. That will come through as we play more games, more reps, less drills, more 5-on-5 than what we've done. We are in better shape than we were in France, but we're not where we need to be.”

It was actually the largest margin UW had beaten a WIAC team since coach Gard’s first full year as head coach. The next highest would be against UW Stout in 2017 when the Badgers beat the Blue Devils 85-56.

Sunday’s matchup with the Blugolds revealed more weaknesses for UW than it did strengths.

Eau Claire’s tallest player on the court was junior Carter Huschka at 6-foot-7; the Badgers have five players of equal or greater height, led by the 7-0 Crowl. UW also has a higher talent level than Eau Claire, yet the Blugolds outrebounded the Badgers.

It was only by one rebound, but they’re going to play taller and more physical teams as the season goes on. Wahl said he’s highlighted rebounding as an area to clean up. Gard said he doesn’t look at the numbers too closely.

“If they shoot 30% and we shoot 49% there's gonna be more rebounds for them to get,” Gard said. “The first half that I saw two were air balls that we missed blockouts. There's some blockout responsibilities. It's not really about height. It's technique-wise and if we're caught in rotation, do we get bodies and make contact. A couple of them that they got to we didn't.”

Chris Hodges did show a lot of physicality and fight while in the post. He grabbed two of UW’s offensive rebounds. He missed the second chance shot on one but passed to Markus Ilver, who scored a 3-pointer on the other.

He also had the only and-1 opportunity for the Badgers. Hodges drove to the basket, scored his lone two points and drew a foul. He did miss the free throw but showed his aggressiveness on the play.

“Just his motor today,” Crowl said. “You saw him going after every single offense rebound. Everyone. His physicality … then he had a couple of good finishes, too.”

Sophomore guard Chucky Hepburn has been tabbed as a potential standout this season. He averaged 7.9 points and maintained a 1.97 assist-to-turnover ratio with 77 assists and 39 turnovers last season.

His outing in the exhibition was supposed to be telling of his offensive prowess this season, but it was anything but great. Hepburn shot 11% overall and 0-for-3 from 3-point range. All but two of his eight points came from the free throw line. Eau Claire coach Matt Siverling said his team wasn’t doing anything specific to guard Hepburn.

It felt like Hepburn was trying to do too much. There were two instances in which Hepburn had the ball on a breakaway. He could’ve finished with a simple layup, but instead tried to be fancy, resulting in a miss. He was fouled on both, earning free throw opportunities.

Scoring is going to have to come by committee this season for UW. Wahl, Crowl and freshman Connor Essegian scored 14, 10 and 10 points, respectively. However, there’s not a lot of wiggle room for Hepburn to have an off-day come Big Ten Conference play.

He contributed one of UW’s five turnovers — he lost control of the ball when driving to the basket — which led to Eau Claire’s Brock Voigt finishing a dunk. The Badgers forced 22 turnovers.

The Badgers struggled from 3-point range, with Essegian being the only player to hit more than one. The three returning starters didn’t make any of their nine combined attempts.

They had a hard time defending from 3-point range as well. All but six field goals for Eau Claire came from the 3-point line as the Blugolds shot 10-for-33. Junior Carter Huschka led the way with nine points on 3-for-3 shooting from 3.

“I thought we took a lot of tough 3s, especially early,” Gard said. “That's something just shot selection, shot quality, those things that these guys haven't spent a ton of time on. But that's something we'll (work on) and they understand how shot selection affects us in transition. Give Eau Claire credit, they were bombing away, which was good for us to have to guard multiple guys that could shoot it.”

The Badgers were able to go 12 players deep, with only two of those playing under 10 minutes. UW struggled with depth last season — only 13.6% of its scoring came from off the bench. The non-starters scored 32 points, making up 42.1% of the scoring Sunday.

Chris Vogt was the only bench player to score in double-digit figures last season and it came in the final regular-season game. Essegian accomplished that feat against Eau Claire with his 4-for-7 shooting.

“Any experience, specifically those new guys, and for the most part, they're all new in terms of their role — whether they're new to the program or sliding one seat closer — any experience that we get to put them in live competition is beneficial,” Gard said.