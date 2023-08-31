SPOONER — The Bloomer girls cross country team had three of the top-five finishers on the way to a team championship Thursday at the Spooner invitational.

Ciara Hartman won the race with a time of 19 minutes, 20.7 seconds to beat Ashland's Adeline Bauer by more than one minute (20:47.5) for the top spot. Aliya Hartman (21:33.7) and Briella Hartman (22:07.8) were fourth and fifth, respectively, for Bloomer with fellow freshman Sophie Strand 18th (23:52.1) and junior Alena Otto 27th. Bloomer scored 53 points to beat out Rice Lake (83) for the top team spot.

Senior Lucas Anderson led the Bloomer boys team by finishing fourth (17:21.7) with sophomore Seth Rogge fifth (17:43.1). Zeke Anderson secured a strong finish by taking 10th (18:40.9), Willy Bischel was 39th and Nolan Wysocki came home 74th as the Blackhawks were fourth (123) in team scoring behind Hayward (106), Grantsburg (114) and Northwestern (117). Ladysmith's Gavin Stewart won the race in 17:02.0.

Volleyball

River Falls 3, Chi-Hi 2

At River Falls, the Cardinals fell in five sets to the Wildcats (25-11, 25-18, 23-25, 21-25, 11-15) to open Big Rivers play.

Sophie Robinson had a team-high 18 kills for the Cardinals (12-3) and was joined in double figures by Lauren Ludy with 11 kills while Maddie Hunt and Riley Terhark added nine and eight kills, respectively. Barrett Boisvert had 48 assists and two aces, Taylor Mosher led the Cards in digs (31) and aces and Robinson added 23 digs and two aces. Hunt and Mykle Buhrow had four and three solo blocks, respectively.

Bloomer 1-1 at Somerset

At Somerset, the Blackhawks split two matchups with a loss to Saint Croix Falls (23-25, 18-25) and a win over Somerset (25-12, 25-21).

Katlyn Jones led Bloomer with 11 kills against the Saint, followed by five kills for CC Seibel and three from Mazi Day. Amelia Herrick had 20 assists and Seibel added nine digs. Versus the Spartans, Jones had eight kills and a pair of aces. Day and Addison Pecha had three and two aces, respectively, while Herrick had four assists. Herrick and Day also had four digs apiece in the victory for the Blackhawks (9-1).

Cornell 3, New Auburn 0

At Cornell, the Chiefs swept the Trojans for an East Lakeland victory (25-10, 25-16, 25-18).

Flambeau 3, Lake Holcombe 2

At Tony, the Falcons rallied to score an East Lakeland win (25-22, 21-25, 22-25, 25-14, 15-7).

Ava Story had 12 kills to lead the Chieftains while adding seven assists and 19 digs with Emma Lechleitner finishing with 10 kills. Abby Jones had eight assists and Ella Hartzell had seven to go with 19 digs.

Girls Golf

Bloomer's Bohl second

At Bloomer, Kaitlyn Bohl finished second in a CloverCroix Conference meet hosted by the Blackhawks at Bloomer Memorial Golf Course.

Bohl shot a 39 to finish three strokes behind Colfax/Elk Mound's Belle Kongshaug (36) with Bloomer's Aubrie Bohl third (45). Kelsey Kettner and Illa Nelson each shot a 56 as the other scoring golfers for Bloomer, who was second in team scoring with a 196 as Colfax/Elk Mound shot a 194.

Stanley-Boyd's Allie Goodman shot a 63 as the lone golfer for the Orioles.

Photos: Bloomer cross country invitational 9-8-22 Bloomer Cross Country Invitational 9-8-22 Bloomer Cross Country Invitational 9-8-22 Bloomer Cross Country Invitational 9-8-22 Bloomer Cross Country Invitational 9-8-22 Bloomer Cross Country Invitational 9-8-22 Bloomer Cross Country Invitational 9-8-22 Bloomer Cross Country Invitational 9-8-22 Bloomer Cross Country Invitational 9-8-22 Bloomer Cross Country Invitational 9-8-22 Bloomer Cross Country Invitational 9-8-22 Bloomer Cross Country Invitational 9-8-22 Bloomer Cross Country Invitational 9-8-22 Bloomer Cross Country Invitational 9-8-22 Bloomer Cross Country Invitational 9-8-22 Bloomer Cross Country Invitational 9-8-22 Bloomer Cross Country Invitational 9-8-22 Bloomer Cross Country Invitational 9-8-22 Bloomer Cross Country Invitational 9-8-22 Bloomer Cross Country Invitational 9-8-22 Bloomer Cross Country Invitational 9-8-22 Bloomer Cross Country Invitational 9-8-22 Bloomer Cross Country Invitational 9-8-22 Bloomer Cross Country Invitational 9-8-22 Bloomer Cross Country Invitational 9-8-22 Bloomer Cross Country Invitational 9-8-22 Bloomer Cross Country Invitational 9-8-22 Bloomer Cross Country Invitational 9-8-22 Bloomer Cross Country Invitational 9-8-22 Bloomer Cross Country Invitational 9-8-22 Bloomer Cross Country Invitational 9-8-22 Bloomer Cross Country Invitational 9-8-22 Bloomer Cross Country Invitational 9-8-22