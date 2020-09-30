Thursday return to facility

Because the virus can take several days to show up on a test after initial exposure, the Vikings can't be sure yet they won't have any positive cases as a result of Sunday's game.

"The CDC website will tell you that symptoms appear anywhere from Day two to Day 14 as well (through) a positive test," Sugarman said. "It seems like the sweet spot for a positive is between days three and five. So Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday are critical days for us. And we'll see what happens, and we'll also have an eye on the Titans as well."

Sugarman said sports are considered a low-risk activity because of their lack of sustained proximity to others, though football, which puts players in close contact for a few seconds at a time throughout a game, carries more risk than other sports.

Two of the players on the Titans' COVID-19 reserve list _ defensive tackle DaQuan Jones and long snapper Beau Brinkley _ played on Sunday. Jones was on the field for 69% of the Titans' defensive snaps, and Brinkley played 10 special-teams snaps.

Tennessee had one coach receive a positive result on Saturday morning from a test the previous day and did not travel with the team to the Twin Cities. The positive results on Tuesday came from tests taken on Monday. The NFL does not test players and personnel on game days.