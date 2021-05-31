Tigger
Tigger is a shy, sweet, senior guy looking for a quiet retirement home. He likes to spend his days sitting... View on PetFinder
The following is the full statement from the Diocese of La Crosse, sent Monday afternoon after the Tribune published a story on the bishop's r…
"As the Bishop has stated to me: I am ineffective. So for the record dear family, Bishop Callahan has asked me to resign as pastor as of this past Friday, two days ago, because I am divisive and ineffective," Altman said.
Wisconsin Clothing Co., which mainly sells Wisconsin-themed athleisure apparel, plans to open its second retail store in mid- to late July, at…
Two Illinois men are dead after two semi trucks collided Tuesday on Interstate 90-94 in Monroe County.
A 20-year-old La Crosse man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail after being accused of a violent assault at a hotel.
A man has died after drowning in a pond at a hotel in Black River Falls early Sunday morning, authorities said Monday.
Keonte Turner was ticketed earlier this month for paying for sex in January — claims he has denied — but said the information was only made public for intimidation purposes by local police associates because of his stance on police reform.
High school boys golf: Arcadia's Sid Halvorsen, who was born with limb reductions, eyes top-10 finish in Coulee Conference
Halvorsen was born with limb reductions that caused his left arm and left leg to be shorter than their counterparts and his left hand to have two fingers.
TOMAH—Mark Joseph Tainter Jr., 20 of Tomah, WI, died as a result of a car accident Thursday, May 20, 2021. Mark was born to Mark Joseph Tainte…