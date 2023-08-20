OSSEO — The Tilden Tigers have been painstakingly close to state championships in recent years.

Sunday afternoon, they left no doubt, scoring twice in the second and third innings to set the tone in a 7-1 victory over Everest to win the Wisconsin Baseball Association State Championship.

Drew Steinmetz, Ben Steinmetz and Lucas Steinmetz each had two-run singles and Jordan Steinmetz plated the final run of a three-run fifth inning on an Everest error as the brothers led the offense in the team's first state title since 2004.

“This ball team just never gives up and I can’t say enough about them," Tilden manager Ryan Baier said.

Oldest brother Drew's two-run single with two outs in the second inning gave Tilden the early lead before Ben's two-run knock doubled the lead in the fourth. Lucas came through with a two-run single to left field hugging the line and scored from first when Jordan's drive to right field couldn't be handled.

That was more than enough support for the duo of PJ LeQuia and Stephen Scatassa, who combined for nine strong innings with just one run allowed in the fifth inning. LeQuia went the first five innings, striking out two and working through a tough fifth where Everest put the first two runners on and scored once on a sacrifice fly by Wade Farmer. Scatassa pitched four scoreless innings to earn the save, working out of early trouble in the sixth after the first two batters reached.

Scatassa induced a pop-up to second baseman Adam LaRock to end the championship game and the team piled over the righty on the pitcher's mound.

“We rode our deep pitching staff all year and we knew that if we could get Steph and PJ to the championship game we had a shot," Baier said. "That’s we did and those two came out and did exactly what we needed them to do they threw strikes, let the defense work like they have all tournament and here we are on the winning end of the spectrum.”

Jordan Steinmetz, Drew Steinmetz, Tanner Halverson, Nolan Baier, Jon Schoch, Ben Steinmetz and Lucas Steinmetz each had a pair of hits with Schoch doubling twice and scoring two runs.

“We just stuck to good at-bats all weekend and it showed," Jordan Steinmetz said. "Guys go up there with an approach and just stick to it and I think we stuck to our approach all weekend.”

Tilden advanced to the title game with a 12-2 win over Osseo in seven innings earlier Sunday in the semis. Six runs in the second and five in the fifth helped the Tigers prevail in a rematch of the CRBL championship, a game the Merchants won 2-1 on Aug. 5. Halverson was 3-for-4 with a run batted in while Jordan, Drew and Ben Steinmetz along with LaRock had two runs each. Drew and Lucas Steinmetz each drove in three.

Trevor Olson and Brady Christianson teamed up in the semifinal win as the lefty Olson allowed two unearned runs in six innings with a pair of strikeouts before Christianson tossed a scoreless seventh.

Tilden advanced out to pool play with wins on Friday and Saturday at Carson Park. The Tigers opened the final weekend of the state tournament Friday night with a 10-0 win in seven innings over the Hudson River Rats. Halvorson and Olson teamed up to toss a one-hit shutout, silencing the River Rats' bats. Schoch had two hits while Jordan Steinmetz, Cole Zwiefelhofer, Nolan Baier and Lucas Steinmetz each drove in one. Tilden's 8-7 win in 11 innings over the Spooner Cardinals on Saturday night advanced the Tigers into Saturday's semifinals.

LaRock blasted a walk-off home run in the bottom of the 11th to earn the win after Spooner scored three in the ninth to force extras. Jordan Steinmetz was 4-for-6 with a triple to lead the offense. LaRock was 2-for-3 with four runs scored, Nolan Baier blasted a solo home run, Halvorson was 3-for-5 with two doubles and Zwiefelhofer had two hits and one RBI. LaRock also earned the win in relief with 2.2 innings of scoreless pitching to go with six strikeouts.

Osseo defeated the Holmen Features 6-4 and Brill Millers 12-0 to advance to Sunday. Gabe Richardson homered in a 2-for-4 effort while Ryan Freitag had three his including a double and Scott Hovell and Joe Zawacki notched two-hit nights. Laidel Torres went all nine innings against Holmen, striking out 10 for the win. Freitag homered and drove in three against Brill. Richardson, Nolan Matson, Hovell, Tanner Marsh and Jimi Zawacki each had two hits with Hovell plating three runs. Luke Eide and Marsh combined for seven scoreless innings. Todd Wienkes and Marsh each had two hits against the Tigers.

The Eau Claire Cavaliers fell in both games of pool play at Carson Park, losing to the River Falls Fighting Fish 10-0 in eight innings on Friday and 8-6 to Everest on Saturday. Jack Redwine was 2-for-4 with a run batted in, Gabe O'Brien ripped a solo home run and scored twice and Jake Fischer doubled and scored once for the Cavaliers versus Everest.

Jordan Steinmetz was named the tournament's most outstanding offensive player while younger brother Ben earned the tourney's top defender award and Halverson was recognized as the top pitcher.

For Tilden it is the franchise's third state championship overall after winning titles in 1995 and 2004. Many current players had a dad, uncle or other family member on those previous state title teams and now the new generation can stake its claim as state champs as well.

“It feels good for sure. They gave us a little bit of crap about it all the time," Jordan Steinmetz said with a smile. "But it feels good to finally break through.”

Tilden routed the Elmwood Expos and Marshfield Chaparrals in last weekend's regional play in Augusta to advance to the final weekend of the state tournament for a 22nd time. With the win the Tigers join the Eau Claire Bears as the only three-time state champions in the CRBL and the win marks the league's 12th state title overall and first since the Eau Claire Cavaliers in 2019.

That year the Cavaliers defeated the Tigers in an all-CRBL final for the championship and in recent years the Tigers have been close to winning, losing in the title game in 2019 and 2022 as well as the semifinals in 2021.

But in the franchise's 50th state tournament appearance overall, a new generation of Tigers ends as champion.

“My hat has to go off to my entire team," Ryan Baier said. "From the bottom all the way to the top – the bench, the starters – I just can’t thank them enough for their hard work and dedication they put in and I’m just so happy it paid off for them.”