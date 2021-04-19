Timberwolves have the worst three-point shooting defense in the NBA

Los Angeles shot 50% from three-point range, 56% through three quarters before the Clippers emptied their bench in the fourth. The Clippers are the best three-point shooting team in the league, but their good shooting night isn’t atypical against the Wolves, who have the worst-three-point shooting defense in the league (39%). Since the All-Star break, that number is 41%.

One of the main issues the Wolves have is in contesting threes when they’re closing out.

“I think the scramble out part is there, but the meaningful contest is probably not where we need it to be just yet,” Finch said before Sunday’s game. “We’re there and we think we have a hand up, but it’s probably not impactful enough against some of this great shooting. We gotta get a little bit better contests.”

The Wolves did a poor job containing drives, which led to easier than usual kickouts for three Sunday.

“It’s just a willingness of wanting to compete on the ball,” Finch said. “Sometimes we do it, and sometimes we don’t. Against a team like [the Clippers], who have a bunch of guys who can rise up and get their own offense, you’ve got to make it as hard for them as possible. At times they’re going to make shots. We know that. But you’ve just got to have the courage to do it again next time down the floor.”