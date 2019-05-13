Holmen batters struck out 18 times against Tomah pitcher Connor Prielipp, but the ones who didn’t whiff inflicted sufficient damage. The Vikings pieced together a three-run rally in the top of the sixth to defeat Tomah 4-0 in a Mississippi Valley Conference contest played at Tomah’s Glendale Field.
Tomah partially salvaged a rough week by traveling to Black River Falls Friday and securing an 8-6 nonconference win.
The Timberwolves are 7-7 overall and 3-4 in the MVC.
Prielipp pitched well enough to win at Holmen, but Tomah suffered a shutout for the second straight game. Evan Long accounted for two of Tomah’s four hits.
Holmen got seven hits, all singles, off Prielipp, who threw 82 strikes on 104 pitches and didn’t walk anyone.
At Black River Falls, the Timberwolves scored two runs in the top of the second to snap a string of 19 consecutive scoreless innings.
Tomah appeared in control after scoring six runs in the third, but Black River Falls got close by scoring two runs in each of the final three innings.
The Timberwolves got a lot of help from three Black River Falls pitchers who gave up eight walks. Tomah let the Tigers get close with three errors. Only one of the six runs given up by Tomah pitchers was earned.
Long pitched to the final Black River Falls hitter in the seventh and ended the game with a strikeout.
The Timberwolves host Onalaska Monday, May 13 in a game scheduled at Dennis Senz Field starting at 5 p.m.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
HOLMEN 4 TOMAH 0
Holmen 001 003 0−4 7 0
Tomah 000 000 0−0 4 1
Pitchers: H—N. Wall. T—Prielipp. W—N. Wall. L—Prielipp.
Hitters: H—R. Wall (2-for-4), Flury (3-for-3). T—Long (2-for-3).
TOMAH 8 BLACK RIVER FALLS 6
Tomah 026 000 0−8 9 3
B. River Falls 000 022 2−6 9 0
Pitchers: T—B. Pierce, Pederson (4), Long (7). B—Wirtz, Parker (2), Whitegull (4). W—Pederson. L—Wirtz.
Hitters: T—Prielipp (2-for-3), M. Gerke (1-for-2, 2 walks), Torkelson (double), Long (double).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.