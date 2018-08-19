MAUSTON - Mauston won the tip drill Friday.
The Golden Eagles prevailed in a pair of 50-50 balls in the second period, and they set the tone for a 20-8 victory over the Tomah Timberwolves in a nonconference high school football game in Mauston. It was the opener for both teams.
Tomah coach Brad Plueger lamented several plays that could have gone either way.
"All those momentum things just didn't happen for us," Plueger said. "We just didn't catch any luck that way, but we didn't earn it, either ... we put ourselves in too many holes."
The pivotal part of the contest occurred early in the second quarter after Tomah's Connor Perry recovered a fumble at midfield, but the momentum lasted just one play. Mauston's Ty Denton intercepted a tipped pass and returned it to the Golden Eagles 46, and three plays later, Mauston receiver Kyran Fitzgerald caught a tipped pass for a 33-yard touchdown that gave the Golden Eagles a 6-0 lead.
Mauston controlled the rest of the game but never quite put the Timberwolves away thanks to a Tomah defense that stiffened at critical times.
The defense repelled Mauston late in the second quarter, when the Golden Eagles had a first-and-goal at the Tomah one. Three running plays went nowhere, and a penalty pushed the Golden Eagles back 10 yards on fourth down. Tomah safety Ryan Bernhardt broke up a fourth down pass to keep the score 6-0 at halftime.
Tomah caught another tough break early in the third quarter when a long touchdown run by Dawson Ollendick was erased on a holding call. Mauston then scored on its next two possessions for an 18-0 advantage, but the Timberwolves got a spark when Boone Mathison returned a Mauston kickoff 40 yards to midfield.
Three plays later on a third-and-14, quarterback Justin Gerke connected on a deep post pattern with wide receiver Damien Hernandez, who dragged three Mauston tacklers the final five yards into the end zone. Nathan Spears ran through an enormous hole through created by the right side of the offensive line for the two-point conversion to cut the deficit to 18-8.
Tomah's defense forced a punt on Mauston's next possession, but a holding penalty backed the Timberwolves toward their own end zone, and a fumbled punt squirted out of the end zone to give the Golden Eagles a 20-8 lead.
Mauston's next two possessions were three-and-out, but the Tomah offense couldn't respond. Its final three possessions ended with quarterback sacks.
While Mauston clearly had the edge in speed and experience, Plueger was disappointed that Tomah's size and depth advantages didn't come into play.
"We have to get a lot tougher and more physical," Plueger said. "I thought we would be a little more physical than we were."
The Timberwolves managed to generate a consistent rushing attack with Ollendick at tailback. He ran 27 times for 115 yards on a wet field.
"If we play in better conditions, his shiftiness would come into the game a lot more," Plueger said.
Mauston out-gained Tomah by a modest 263-248 margin.
Tomah's defense was rocked by the occasional big play but also held Mauston to zero or fewer yards on 12 plays.
Defensive end Kaden Hericks had a big game with a fumble recovery and quarterback sack. Linebacker Nolan Young was Tomah's leading tackler.
Tomah's home opener is Friday, Aug. 24 vs. Black River Falls in a nonconference contest at E.J. McKean Field. Kickoff is 7 p.m. It will be the first game with the new press box that was constructed over the summer.
The Mississippi Valley Conference opener is Friday, Aug. 31 at West Salem.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
SCORING
Tomah;00;00;08;00−08
Mauston;00;06;12;02−20
Second quarter
M - Fitzgerald 33 pass from Hall (pass failed) 7:27.
Third quarter
M - Jirousek 21 run (pass failed) 7:56.
M - Denton 12 pass from Hall (run failed) 5:09.
T - Hernandez 54 pass from J. Gerke (Spears run) 3:00.
Fourth quarter
M - Safety, punt fumbled out of end zone 11:11.
SUMMARY
First downs - T 17, M 13. Rushing - T 44-109, M 28-132. Passes - T 6-24-1, M 8-20-0. Passing yards - T 139, M 112. Penalties - T 6-55, M 6-45. Fumbles - T 4-2, T 2-2.
INDIVIDUALS
Rushing: T - Ollendick 27-115, Burkhalter 4-10, Spears 3-8, Gomez 4-4, Mathison 1-(-2), J. Gerke 5-(-22), TEAM 1-(-4). M - Jirousek 25-131, Saylor 2-11, Hall 1-(-10).
Passing: T - J. Gerke 6-24-1-139. M - Hall 8-20-0-112.
Receiving: T - Hernandez 2-68, Gnewikow 2-39, Mathison 2-32.
MVC FOOTBALL
Sparta;0-0;1-0
La Crosse Central;0-0;1-0
West Salem;0-0;1-0
Tomah;0-0;0-1
La Crosse Logan;0-0;0-1
Onalaska;0-0;0-1
Aquinas;0-0;0-1
Holmen;0-0;0-1
Result of Aug. 16
Central 45 Eau Claire North 8 (nc)
Results of Aug. 17
Mauston 20 Tomah 0 (nc)
Sparta 45 Black River Falls 14 (nc)
River Valley 23 Onalaska 20 (nc)
Eau Claire Memorial 23 Logan 20 (nc)
Prairie du Chien 36 Aquinas 14 (nc)
Chippewa Falls 38 Holmen 24 (nc)
West Salem 28 Arcadia 7 (nc)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.