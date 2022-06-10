Time Capsule: Remembering the tornado of June 4, 1958

Twister Leaves 9 Dead Here, Leaves Trail of Destruction Across County Area.

This is the headline of the June 5, 1958, Chippewa Herald-Telegram newspaper. The previous night a tornado tore a path across Chippewa County and neighboring counties and became one of the worst recorded natural disasters to ever affect the area.

The article continues with the following: Chippewa Falls, Bloomer, Boyd, and Stanley suffer fatalities. A killer tornado, whiplashing a 90-mile wide swath through northwestern Wisconsin about 7:30 Wednesday (June 4, 1958) night, left at least 29 persons dead and more than 200 injured in its wake of devastation.

Seven of the known dead were killed in Chippewa County, where the house and barn splintering twister ripped an L-shaped trail of destruction. Killed here were three members of one family, Mrs. John Butak, 37; John Butak Jr., 15; and Irene Butak, 10; all of Route 2, Chippewa Falls; and Mrs. Arnold Schneider, 40, also of Route 2, Chippewa Falls; Henry Huth, 70 and his son Clarence, 38, who lived on a farm south of Boyd, near the Chippewa-Eau Claire county line; and Roger Lew Allen, 13, of rural Stanley.

