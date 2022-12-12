Timely plays by savvy veterans keep Wisconsin men’s basketball atop Big Ten

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team isn’t a stranger to overtime scenarios.

Sunday’s game against Iowa was the Badgers’ third game this season when their opponent hit a last-minute shot to force an extra five minutes.

The conversation in the huddle before the extra period consisted of reminders to breathe, stay calm and slow down.

“That didn't go the way we wanted to,” UW sophomore Chucky Hepburn said about the meeting. “We have five more minutes left to play. We can't hang our hat because you gotta move on.”

That conversation was led by the Badgers’ veterans, who led UW to a 78-75 victory at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Hepburn, Tyler Wahl and Steven Crowl combined for 44 points, but each had a different emphasis in overtime.

“I wasn't scoring as much so I just had to make plays on the defensive side,” Hepburn said. “Tyler, he was feeling himself, I just gave him the ball. Let him work. Steve, he battled tonight. He had a bloody nose, was getting fouled a lot tonight, even if they weren't calling it but he battled through it, persevered and finished.”

The Badgers (8-2, 2-0 Big Ten Conference) trailed in overtime until Wahl’s 3-pointer tied it 69-69 with 1:59 left.

Wahl said when he had the ball that he didn’t know what he was going to do, but knew UW had to score. He got a ball screen that left him open on the wing and he stepped back for a 3-point shot.

Wahl was 2 for 15 from 3-point range coming into the game, 24 for 116 (20.7%) over his career, but it didn’t stop him from taking the shot.

“That was a big shot,” Crowl said. “He made it. I was surprised. But honestly, at this point, we know Tyler is clutch.”

Jordan Davis made his first career start against South Dakota in the season opener and averaged 6.6 points per game entering Sunday. The junior guard didn’t start in overtime — UW coach Greg Gard opted to have freshman Connor Essegian in — but Davis checked in with 3:07 left.

Davis had only made one shot and was 1-of-3 shooting before he found himself open for a 3-pointer to once again tie the game with 1:43 remaining.

“He hadn't played for a couple minutes and he had the confidence to go in there and shoot it,” Wahl said. “That's just the play that really sticks out to me. That is what I think about this team, a guy is gonna come in, everyone wants to succeed. Go ahead and let that thing fly.”

The Badgers had yet to lead in overtime when Davis passed the ball to Crowl. The shot clock was ticking down as Crowl backed down Connor McCaffery to get closer to the basket.

It was one of a number of physical plays — Crowl missed more than three minutes in the second half to stop bleeding, but later returned with dried blood on his face. Crowl said he didn’t know the shot clock was down to its final seconds. Davis started yelling at Crowl to shoot before his hook shot with 46 seconds left gave UW a 74-73 lead.

“The experience of going through all these Big Ten games and especially on the road, it's a hostile environment.” Crowl said. “I think last year I probably wouldn't have made that.”

With 27 seconds to go it was time for Hepburn to do what he does best — put pressure on the offense. Tony Perkins passed the ball to Patrick McCaffery and Hepburn said he noticed that he hadn’t been dribbling with his left hand for a majority of the game. He also noticed the ball wasn’t close to his body so he capitalized and stole the ball.

It was almost the exact same read Hepburn had on Southern Cal’s Drew Peterson. That play won the game for UW on Nov. 25. This time his read on Patrick McCaffery and a subsequent foul gave Hepburn the opportunity to make a pair of free throws that put the Badgers ahead of Iowa for the rest of the game.

Wahl stole the ball from Perkins on the next possession and was fouled. Wahl said he was mad he missed the free throws — he finished 2 for 5 at the free-throw line — after his defensive effort took away another chance for Iowa to score.

The icing on the cake came when Max Klesmit overcame Iowa’s press to pass the ball to Essegian for a dunk with three seconds left.

Wahl put himself in front of Patrick McCaffery’s last attempt to score and then waved goodbye to the crowd as UW walked away with its first road win against Iowa (7-3, 0-1) since Dec. 30, 2018.

“(Those are) the guys who have the most experience coming back,” Gard said. “Chucky, even though he's a sophomore. Steve's, really it's his second year playing. They've been in a lot of games. Tyler obviously has double what they have but you want those guys on the floor. They've been there when things have happened in the past.