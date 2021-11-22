Tippman confident at line

Joe Tippmann feels different as he approaches the line of scrimmage these days.

The redshirt sophomore center for the University of Wisconsin is typically the first player at the line. He used to be hesitant in reading the opposing defense and making calls that determine how the line will block a play. He wanted to make perfect decisions, but that led to overthinking.

Now, 11 weeks into his career as the Badgers’ starter, he’s confident in what he sees in front of him. His steps forward this season have been crucial to the entire offensive line’s improvement for the No. 18 Badgers (8-3, 6-2), who are looking to secure their third Big Ten Conference West Division title in five years when they play at 3 p.m. Saturday at Minnesota (7-4, 5-3).

“There’s a confidence with that as a group when your center’s making the right calls,” senior left tackle Tyler Beach said. “’Tipp’ works night and day to make sure that all of us are on the right thing. That’s one thing, he cares about all of us. … One wrong point, one wrong call can be the difference between a lot of different stuff.”

Tippmann’s play is being noticed outside of the UW program as well. After missing most of last season with a shoulder injury and then winning the starting role in training camp, PFF grades Tippmann as the third-best center in the country with an offensive grade of 86.9. His run blocking grade of 86.2 is tied for fifth among centers.

Over the past four games, the Badgers’ offense has averaged 247.8 rushing yards and 188 passing yards. In the first seven games of the season, those metrics were 218.9 on the ground and 146 in the air. Tippmann said it took time to acclimate to his role, but he isn’t second-guessing his decisions at the line anymore.

‘Just being able to confidently make the calls and confidently be consistent for my other guys.” Tippmann said of his improvement this season. “Cutting it loose in the run, just being able to tear it off and get that push that I need and we need as an offense with me and my guards.

“I like taking on a leadership role up there, just being able to know that my calls are going to affect what we do. And I think having that weight on my shoulders is something that I like and that I’m confident in.

Tippmann and UW’s offensive line have allowed one sacks of redshirt sophomore quarterback Graham Mertz in the past four games. Mertz and Tippmann live together and both said they feel more in sync with reading defenses presnap, helping both understand where pressures could be coming from and how the UW line will block against them.

Mertz has completed 64.2% of his passes over the past four games.

“I think he’s playing really smart football right now,” Mertz said. “He’s seeing the defense really well. I think the biggest thing is I can kind of play with him and we’re seeing the same thing … he’s been violent the whole year, but that extra edge of just being a little bit more smart and a little more attentive to what the defense is doing, he’s doing a great job seeing it.”

Tippmann’s strength comes through on the field, particularly in run blocking, as the Badgers have leaned on his ability to create lanes for the ground attack. UW offensive line coach Joe Rudolph has also been able to take advantage of his athleticism, using the 6-foot-6, 320-pounder on pull blocks around the edge to give tailbacks an imposing lead blocker. The 53-yard touchdown run Braelon Allen had in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s game was a prime example of Tippmann pulling and acting as a lead blocker.

“Just as a whole offensive line, you love when you can have a great run game and you can displace people off the ball,” Tippmann said. “It’s a thing that all O-linemen love, and you get to impose your will on another team. And I think it really will, over the course of a game, it’ll really break down a defense … I think it really damages their confidence and their ability to get after the ball.”

Wilder honored by PFF

UW senior safety Collin Wilder was named to the PFF College Team of the Week and was the site’s defensive player of the week after his performance against Nebraska.

The senior from Katy, Texas, had two interceptions and two tackles, with both of his picks coming in the second half off Huskers quarterback Adrian Martinez. Wilder’s 40-yard return on his interception in the third quarter set up a go-ahead score by the Badgers.

From the infirmary

UW’s status report listed tailback Jackson Acker, defensive end Rodas Johnson, outside linebacker Spencer Lytle, and inside linebacker Jordan Turner as questionable this week. All four missed last week’s game and Acker was seen wearing a walking boot on the sideline.

Wide receiver A.J. Abbott and tight end Hayden Rucci are out for the Minnesota game.

UW’s status reports do not list a reason for a player’s inclusion.

