Tippman holds offensive line together

There only have been two constants for the University of Wisconsin football team’s offensive line this season: Change, and junior center Joe Tippmann.

The Badgers (5-4, 3-3 Big Ten) have used seven starting lineups along the offensive line in nine games, with Tippmann being the only player to start each contest. He and quarterback Graham Mertz lead the team in snaps played (548), only coming off the field when the Badgers have pulled starters after building a big lead.

Tippmann — a 6-foot-6, 317-pound native of Fort Wayne, Indiana — takes pride in being a presence the team can rely on during a season full of shuffling up front.

“I think just for the center position, I think that’s something that kind of needs to stay continuous,” Tippmann said. “You want to have the same guy giving the calls to all those guys, all the rest of guys out there. And I think that’s something that helps with the continuity of everything, kind of just helps keep the flow of the game. The connections that I have with Graham — him being my roommate, great friends, lived together for three, four years now — I think that’s just something that can calm nerves out there.”

His play overall has been on an uptick over the past month, and he’s notched his two best PFF offensive grades the past two weeks, 75.8 against Purdue and 77.2 against Maryland. Part of his improvement has been cleaning up penalties. Tippmann only has drawn one penalty in the past four games after getting flagged four times in the first five weeks of UW’s season.

UW may have found its preferred O-line group for the rest of the season — left to right, Jack Nelson, Tanor Bortolini, Tippmann, Trey Wedig and Riley Mahlman — after that group’s performance in a 23-10 win over Maryland. Badgers interim coach Jim Leonhard praised the line’s physicality and believes it’ll continue to improve as it plays together more.

Leonhard values the steadying force Tippmann brings to the offensive line.

“We see some unique things and a lot of times with our style of offense, there’s not weeks and weeks and weeks of reps of how a defense attacks our style of offense,” Leonhard said. “I think he does a great job in games of seeing how we’re being attacked, he’s making a ton of communication run game and pass game. You just see him getting more and more comfortable as the year goes on. Hopefully as you get more consistent pieces around him, you see that group continuing to grow.”

Mertz quickly befriended Tippmann when the two arrived in Madison as part of the 2019 recruiting class. Mertz fondly recalled Tippmann’s big hair as a freshman, which now is fashioned into a mullet.

Their bond off the field and proximity allows for a good deal of discussion about what they need to do against UW’s next opponent.

“Whether that’s run game, ‘Mike’ (linebacker) points, what I can do to help him and what he can do to help me,” Mertz said. “He does a great job of when we communicate, relaying that to the whole line just so we’re always on the same page. There’s never any gray in the plan, which I appreciate a ton because that gives me confidence. Knowing where I’m hot, where I’m protected, what I can do to help them just take some pressure off their plate, so it’s just a great job of kind of bringing everybody together in that group.”

UW will need Tippmann to continue his strong play this week as it travels to Iowa. The Hawkeyes’ defense is one of the best in the country, ranking third in the FBS in yards per game allowed (264.4) and fifth in scoring defense (14.3). Iowa doesn’t show much difference in its fronts and tries to make everything appear the same before each snap, then runs stunts along the line to change rushing lanes and disrupt blockers.

The scheme can be a difficult one to crack, and it’s one that Tippmann believes UW must attack with its size advantages.

“It’s essentially the same Iowa team every year, they’re not going to try and be any sort of fancy, they’re going to try and beat you with what they got, and they do a great job at it,” Tippmann said. “We’ve just got to know that we want to play more physical ball than they do.”

One player for whom Tippmann will account on each play is Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell. The senior is 6-5 and 247 pounds, and he accounts for nearly 10 tackles per game, the most in the Big Ten.

“We’ve got to hit him every single play,” Tippmann said. “We’ve just got to be prepared, we got to be physical.”