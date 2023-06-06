EAU CLAIRE — Summer heat and humidity have arrived, and Xcel Energy is offering tips to help customers find relief from the heat and their bills all summer long.

Home cooling can account for about half of a summertime electric bill, and the best way customers can keep their bills low is to practice some basic conservation and efficiency habits that can keep you cool without stressing your family’s budget.

Among the simplest ways customers can get the most out of their cooling are:

Installing a programmable thermostat that raises the setting when the house is empty and lowers it to a comfortable level when everyone comes home.

Using ceiling fans to help circulate cool air through the home.

Opening interior doors to improve the circulation of cool air inside.

Using a whole-house or attic fan to draw in cool nighttime air and push out hot air during the day.

Changing air conditioning filters.

Closing drapes and blinds during the heat of the day.

Customers can also help reduce their overall bills by:

Turning off unnecessary lighting and switching to Energy Star LED bulbs, which use 70-90% less energy and last 15 times longer.

Running washing machines, dishwashers and clothes dryers with full loads after the heat of the day, which helps keep the house cooler and reduces strain on the local grid.

Xcel Energy has more tips for saving money and energy at its website. Xcel Energy and Focus on Energy also offer incentives and rebates that customers can use to make homes and businesses more efficient. Learn more about those programs at wi.my.xcelenergy.com/s/residential/home-rebates.