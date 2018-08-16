- Tirzah Anglin, 24, of 907 Main St., was charged Thursday with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. A search of Anglin's backpack revealed glass smoking pipes, and two gem bags with methamphetamine, according to the complaint.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.