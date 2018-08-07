The Wetherby Cranberry Company of Warrens team topped the field of 30 teams to win the 23rd annual Tomah Memorial Foundation Golf Outing held at Hiawatha Golf Club Aug. 3.
The foursome shot a 16-under-par 56 during the 18-hole scramble event, which also included live and silent auctions and a catered dinner.
Foundation officials reaffirmed their commitment to the Tomah Health construction project on Tomah’s south side. The foundation is in the second year of a five-year, $275,000 pledge to the construction project.
“Our five-year donation has been earmarked for planned wellness rooms at Tomah Health as well as a walking trail that will encompass the medical campus,” said foundation president Peter Reichardt. “Both projects certainly align with the mission of the foundation."
Reichardt said the annual golf event takes on a significant role when golfers know the outing helps with the health and wellness of the Tomah community.
F&M Bank of Tomah was the sponsor of this year's outing.
