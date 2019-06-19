June 21

1824 – Greek War of Independence: Egyptian forces capture Psara in the Aegean Sea.

1898 – The United States captures Guam from Spain.

1915 – The U.S. Supreme Court hands down its decision in Guinn v. United States 238 US 347 1915, striking down Oklahoma grandfather clause legislation which had the effect of denying the right to vote to blacks.

1945 – World War II: The Battle of Okinawa ends when the organized resistance of Imperial Japanese Army forces collapses in the Mabuni area on the southern tip of the main island.

