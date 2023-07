Today is Tuesday, July 18, the 199th day of 2023. There are 166 days left in the year.

On July 18, 1969, Sen. Edward M. Kennedy, D-Mass., left a party on Chappaquiddick Island near Martha's Vineyard with Mary Jo Kopechne, 28; Kennedy's car later went off a bridge into the water. Kennedy was able to escape, but Kopechne drowned.