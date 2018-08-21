COMMUNITY
Hixon House tours, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 429 N. Seventh St., $6 to $10, 608-782-1980.
WAFER Mobile Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Sauber Manor, 1025 Liberty St., 608-782-6003.
Senior citizen exercise class, 10 to 10:45 a.m., Harry J. Olson Senior Center, 1607 North St., 608-781-2122.
WAFER Mobile Food Pantry, 12:15 to 1 p.m., Heritage Haven, 800 St. James St., 608-782-6003.
Coulee Region Woodcarvers, 2:30 to 8 p.m., Southside Senior Center basement, 1220 Denton St., 608-788-7784.
Come for Supper, free community meal, 5 to 6 p.m., Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 612 Division St., 608-782-3458.
Yoga on the Farm, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Clearwater Farm, Onalaska, $5, 608-783-5682.
GOVERNMENT
West Salem Village Board, 7 p.m., Village Hall, 608-786-1858.
MUSIC
Paul and Mary Leithold Trio, 6 to 8 p.m., Dash-Park, Onalaska.
Amelia Lidstrom, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Grounded Patio cafe, 308 Main St., 608-784-5282.
Organic Music Cooperative open jam, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Trempealeau Hotel, Trempealeau, 608-534-6898.
The Kevin Prater Band, with Russell Pedersen, 7 to 10 p.m., Driftless Books and Music, Viroqua, 608-638-2665.
Coulee Chordsmen barbershop chorus rehearsal, new singers welcome, 7 p.m., Harry J. Olson Senior Center, 1607 North St., 608-788-2838.
Jazz night, 8 to 11 p.m., Root Note, 115 S. Fourth St., 608-782-7668.
Horrible Redenbacher, 10 p.m., Popcorn Tavern, 308 S. Fourth St., 608-782-9069.
RECREATION
Pickleball, 9 a.m. to noon and 3 to 5:30 p.m., Oak Park, Onalaska,
Pickleball, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Houser YMCA, Onalaska.
500 Card Club, 12:30 to 3 p.m., Harry J. Olson Senior Center, 1607 North St., 608-781-2122.
Pickleball, 5 to 8 p.m., Bluffview Park, 28th and Jackson streets.
Duplicate bridge, 7 to 10:30 p.m., South Side Senior Center, 1220 Denton St., 608-797-3587.
Trivia, 8 to 10 p.m., The Crow, 100 S. Third St., 608-785-7666.
