The Onalaska native led University of Wisconsin-La Crosse to a 1985 national championship before being drafted by the Los Angeles Rams and turning in a 10-year career as a standout offensive lineman. He’s not the only local boy — or UW-L alum — to play in the NFL, but none achieved the heights of the two-time All Pro.
Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.