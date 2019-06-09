Tomah American Legion baseball has a temporary home and an different schedule for 2019. Home contests will be played at Glendale Field this season, and Tomah will no longer schedule games through the Coulee Region American Baseball League.
The Legion season begins Tuesday, June 11 with when the U19 team travels to Wisconsin Dells. The first home game is Saturday, June 15, when the Tomah U16 team hosts Beaver Dam in a 4:30 p.m. doubleheader at Glendale.
Tomah Legion baseball general manager Todd Steffel said there are 30 players signed up for the two teams.
The Legion program will play its home contests at Glendale while its normal home venue, Tomah High School’s Senz Field, undergoes drainage and irrigation work. Senz has long been the home field for both the high school and Legion programs, but the high school was forced to move most of its games, including two WIAA Division 2 playoff games, from Senz due to an abnormally wet spring.
“The work (at Senz) is going to take most of the summer,” Steffel said.
Steffel said the Legion will need to work around the city league softball schedule, which occupies the Glendale Field most Mondays and Wednesdays. He said the Legion was still be able to put together quality schedule.
“We’re doing a lot of weekend games and a lot of doubleheaders,” Steffel said.
Steffel said withdrawing from the Coulee Legion League was based on travel concerns. He said the league forced too many long road trips on weeknights.
“It just didn’t make sense to make a two-hour trip, one way, to Prairie du Chien on a Tuesday night,” Steffel said.
Tomah was part of the Coulee Region League when it was formed in 2010. Sparta continues to schedule within the league and will host five contests in the league’s annual Veterans Showcase July 3.
Sites for the regional tournaments have yet to be determined. The U16 state tournament will be held in Manitowoc, while the U19 Class AA state tournament begins July 26 at Woodside Sports Complex east of Mauston.
The all-star weekend at Miller Park in Milwaukee is Aug. 10-11.
