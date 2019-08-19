American Legion Post 201 and American Legion Auxiliary Unit 201, located at 800 Wisconsin Ave. in Tomah, hold their regular monthly meetings the second Thursday of each month (September through May). We are adjourned until Sept. 12
Our newsletter, The Informer, will no longer be printed and mailed out but will be available online at the following address: tomahwilegion.org. We realize that some of our members don’t have computers and if you would still like to get The Informer in hard copy, call Rita Steffel at 608-315-0078.
August events: Nothing scheduled at this time
September events:
Sept 6: First fish fry of the season, 5 p.m. until gone.
Sept. 12: American Legion and Auxiliary meetings, 7 p.m.
Sept 15: First Packers party of the season, 11 a.m. vs. Vikings.
Sept. 20: Fish fry, 5 p.m. until gone.
Sept. 22: Packers Party at 11 a.m. vs Broncos.
October events:
Oct. 4: Fish fry, 5 p.m. until gone.
Oct. 6: Packers party, 11 a.m. vs Cowboys.
Oct. 10: Legion and Auxiliary meetings, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18: Fish fry, 5 p.m. until gone.
Oct. 20: Packers party, 11 a.m. vs Raiders.
If the Legion is open for an event, the bar is open to the public; come on in.
We will be having our Packers parties again this fall. The first one is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 15 against the Minnesota Vikings. Doors will open one hour before game time. We’ll watch the game, have some meat raffles, and a buffet will be served with a different theme each week. We always have a great time, but it would be much better with you there. See you soon!
We have three fund-raising events going on:
1. Raise the roof: The roof here at the Legion is worn out! We need to replace the worn-out shingled roof with a new one soon. Our goal is to replace it with a 100-year metal roof this summer. We are asking for your help in any way or any amount that you can. Thank you for supporting the best veterans organization in the world.
2. Win me: Weatherby Vanguard 270 Winchester 24-inche stainless steel barrel, Turkish walnut stock. Tickets are $10 per square or three squares for $25. Must pass background Check
3. Calendar fund raiser: You buy a square for a chance to win prizes through the whole month of September. For more information, contact Todd Steffel at 608-315-0077.
If you have a special event coming up, you can rent the hall, bar or chairs for your event by contacting Dave Goldbeck at 608-372-6028. It is never too early to call for open dates. They have already had calls for 2020.
If you are interested in any of the events above or in joining the American Legion/Auxiliary, you can call 608-372-6028. For additional information visit our website or check out our Facebook page at Grassman-Sowle-Larson-Senz American Legion Post 201. We look forward to hearing from you.
