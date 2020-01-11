Tomah boys win grinder over Holmen

After imposing his will on the Tomah Timberwolves for most of the game, Holmen's Ben Olson didn't score in the final 6:14.
The Timberwolves had finally worn the big guy down.
Tomah's deep supply of big, long bodies paid off down the stretch as the Timberwolves gutted out a 59-56 victory over Holmen in a Mississippi Valley Conference boys basketball contest Friday at Tomah High School.
Tomah coach Brad Plueger said his team was fortunate to have sufficient depth to rotate defenders on Olson, who scored 22 points and appeared unstoppable for the first 30 minutes of the contest. Carson Lindauer, Brett Pierce, Isaiah Nick, Zander Williams and Justin Gerke all took turns battling Olson in the post.
"Olson creates a lot of contact, and we have multiple guys who are long enough to guard a kid like him," Plueger said. "It was definitely a factor."
Olson accounted for four points during a 10-0 run that gave Holmen a 49-46 lead with 4:15 left. The bleeding stopped when Lindauer drove the baseline and drew Olson's fourth foul with 3:20 remaining. Lindauer hit both foul shots and drained a 3-pointer 63 seconds later to put Tomah back on top 51-50.
The Timberwolves stretched their advantage to 55-50 on a breakaway layup by Charlie Ella with 1:29 remaining, but a pair of 3-pointers by Cameron Weber cut Tomah's lead to 58-56 with 11 seconds left.
Ella made one of two free throws with six seconds left, but Holmen's last chance to keep the game alive was stuffed by Kade Gnewikow, who blocked a Holmen 3-point attempt and punched the ball out of bounds at the buzzer.
Plueger was impressed with his team's toughness after getting decked by Holmen's 10-0 run.
"We knew this was going to be a grinder," Plueger said. "You can see how the guys responded. Down the stretch when he had to get some buckets and get some steals, they came through."
While Olson was piling up points inside, Tomah was bottling up Holmen's perimeter shooters. The Vikings made just three 3-pointers in the first 34 minutes, and Weber, their leading scorer was kept in check until the final minute.
Lindauer led the Timberwolves with 18 points coming off the bench. He was seven of nine from the foul line and drilled three 3-pointers.
Ella added 15 points.
The contest was close throughout with neither team building a lead of more than seven points. Gnewikow converted a driving layup at the halftime buzzer to give the Timberwolves a 33-28 lead at intermission.
Tomah improved its overall record to 8-1 and 2-0 in the MVC.
Holmen's record dropped to 2-8.
The Timberwolves travel to Onalaska Tuesday for another MVC matchup. Tipoff is 6:15 p.m. and is the first game of a boys/girls varsity doubleheader.
The next home contest is Friday, Jan. 17 against La Crosse Aquinas.
TOMAH 59 HOLMEN 56
Holmen - Hemker 4, Wall 2, Weber 15, Matl 10, Hammond 3, Olson 22.
Tomah - Kd. Gnewikow 7, Lindauer 18, Derousseau 9, Nick 4, Williams 1, Torkelson 5, Ella 15.
Holmen;28;28−56
Tomah;33;26−59