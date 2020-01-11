Tomah boys win grinder over Holmen

Ella made one of two free throws with six seconds left, but Holmen's last chance to keep the game alive was stuffed by Kade Gnewikow, who blocked a Holmen 3-point attempt and punched the ball out of bounds at the buzzer.

Plueger was impressed with his team's toughness after getting decked by Holmen's 10-0 run.

"We knew this was going to be a grinder," Plueger said. "You can see how the guys responded. Down the stretch when he had to get some buckets and get some steals, they came through."

While Olson was piling up points inside, Tomah was bottling up Holmen's perimeter shooters. The Vikings made just three 3-pointers in the first 34 minutes, and Weber, their leading scorer was kept in check until the final minute.

Lindauer led the Timberwolves with 18 points coming off the bench. He was seven of nine from the foul line and drilled three 3-pointers.

Ella added 15 points.

The contest was close throughout with neither team building a lead of more than seven points. Gnewikow converted a driving layup at the halftime buzzer to give the Timberwolves a 33-28 lead at intermission.

Tomah improved its overall record to 8-1 and 2-0 in the MVC.