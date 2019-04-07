The Tomah Chamber and Visitors Center has announced the musical linuep for its six-week concert series in downtown Tomah beginning July 4.
“Downtown Thursday Nights” will run the first three Thursdays in July and the first three Thursdays in August.
The schedule:
- July 4—Georgia Clay
- July 11—Orchard Fire
- July 18—Wheelhouse
- August 1—Avenger Joe
- August 8—Casey Muessigmann
- August 15- Cherry Pie
Information on each band, including links to their websites, can be found at downtownthursdaynights.com, the site the Chamber developed for the event series.
Superior Avenue will be shut down at the 800 block beginning at 5 p.m. while staging, bounce houses, booths and food and beverage trucks are set up. Bands will begin playing music at 6 p.m., and music will continue until 9 p.m. Regular traffic routes will resume at 10 p.m.
“While, yes, this is a music concert series, what we’re really trying to do is promote our downtown,” said Tomah Chamber president/CEO Tina Thompson. “We’ve done years of planning for the development of downtown, and now we’re bringing in activity to help catapult it forward.”
She believes the concerts will attract people to the downtown area.
“Our vision is for people to be actively spending time in downtown Tomah, shopping at our local retailers and eating at our local restaurants,” Thompson said. “We’re hoping to inspire more people to open businesses in our downtown, and we’re doing it through music and activities.”
Thompson said Downtown Thursday Nights will includes a “Kid Zone” that will feature two bounce houses per night as well as caricatures and face painting and other kid-friendly activities.
There will also be food vendors and beverage sales (no carry-ins allowed).
“This is truly a family-friendly event that is meant to draw in people of all ages in to Tomah’s downtown, Thompson said. “People are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs and sunscreen.”
Opportunities for sponsorship of the event series are available by contacting the Chamber.
